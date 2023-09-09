Hannah Scott says she is hungry for more after winning World Championship quad sculls gold

The Coleraine rower joined forces with Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw to secure Great Britain’s first women’s quad sculls gold in 13 years as they edged out the Netherlands and Olympic champions China in the final.

The result justified the quiet confidence with which the British quartet entered the race and Scott has no plans to stop here with Paris next summer in mind.

“We have shown we can deliver on the day and we are not getting ahead of ourselves,” said Scott. “This gives us the confidence and belief we can do it on a world stage and we are all hungry for more.

“Last year, I was in the single and Lauren and I said if we’re going for the quad, we are going for gold. I knew this was in us and when we started seeing the times in training camp, we knew we had the ability if the stars aligned on the day. I have so much respect for these girls.”

Just two-hundredths of a second separated the British quartet from their Dutch counterparts with 500m to go, setting up a grandstand finish in the Serbian capital.

Scott and her crewmates called on all their inner resolve to pull clear down the home stretch and the 24-year-old was delighted to see practice make perfect when it mattered most.

“We’ve worked so hard just to get to this point and we lost a blade over the finish line but it doesn’t matter,” added Scott, whose previous senior medal came when she took silver as part of the quad sculls crew at the 2021 European Championships.

“I’m so proud of everyone and I’m feeling a bit emotional.

“The energy was firing through the boat towards the end and I just thought ‘here we go’.

“We have been pushing each other to the line in training pieces and it has paid off.”

