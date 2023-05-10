Banbridge and Lisnagarvey renew rivalry in Anderson Cup decider

Hockey giants Banbridge and Lisnagarvey go head-to-head once more as they meet in the Final of the Anderson Cup at Havelock Park on Wednesday night.

The two sides have met several times already this season and have been hard to separate with Garvey winning 5-4 in early February, whilst Banbridge won 2-1 just two weeks later.

Back in March the sides met in the Kirk Cup Final when on that occasion Lisnagarvey came out on top following penalty run ins. However, it was their rivals who got the upper hand in the EYHL as they finished four points ahead of their opponents.

Banbridge coach Scott McCandless is hoping his side can put the defeat from their most recent meeting behind them and win tonight’s game.

“The Kirk Cup Final was a really close game, we did blood quite a few younger players and this will probably be quite a similar situation in that we will have to use our extended squad, but we will have enough to compete for the trophy,” he said.

“The rivalry this year has been very close, but we have got the better outcome so far this season and it is now just about focusing on Wednesday and having another go.”

The 42-year-old has been in charge of his side for two seasons and having already won plenty of silverware, the Anderson Cup is one he hasn’t yet had the chance to get his hands on as a coach.

However, they go into the game confident of their chances having already beaten Queen’s University and Annadale to get to the Final and McCandless has been impressed by their performances.

“It has been good, I wasn’t there for the Semi-Final game but I believe the team that we put out played really well and that Annadale gave us a fairly full blooded game, especially for an end of season game,” he said.

The competition made its return earlier this year having not been played since 2019, that year it was the same Final with Garvey coming out 3-1 winners.

Their coach Erroll Lutton is expecting another close game as they look to retain their title.

“For different reasons that we all know, the competition hasn’t been played since 2019, it was a good game then,” he said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for some of the younger guys to get involved and play because they have been excellent all year.

“We are looking forward to getting this Final played.”

The rivalry between the two clubs has seen both compete with each other for the highest honours in both Ulster and Irish hockey as they have dominated the domestic hockey scene.

Wednesday’s Final is set to be the latest edition of the ongoing fight for silverware and Lutton believes the two sides are healthy rivals.

“The rivalry goes back a number of years, right back to the 80s or 90s it’s just something that has always been there,” he said.

“There have been different ones with different clubs in certain stages of history but certainly Garvey and Banbridge is one that has been there for a while, it makes the game competitive.”

Going into the game Lisnagarvey hold the record for having won the competition on the most occasions having lifted the cup on 25 occasions, whilst Banbridge are in second with 24 titles.

However, the Garvey man insists his side are focused on getting a victory over their rivals rather than records.

“I think any motivation to win a cup can add to the occasion, but the rivalry between the two and the fact it is a cup final makes it something that maybe adds to the story of it all,” said Lutton.

"I think any game between Lisnagarvey and Banbridge will be competitive with great sets of supporters, players and hopefully a good game for those down to watch it.”