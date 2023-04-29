Banbridge targeting treble delight as Glenanne await in Irish Senior Cup Final

Banbridge will look to finish a momentous season in style by getting their hands on the world’s oldest club hockey trophy.

The Irish Senior Cup was first played for in 1894, and the Co Down men take on Glenanne at UDC this afternoon (4.45pm).

Banbridge are no strangers to holding it aloft having won the competition no fewer than 11 times; the last being back in 2017 when they defeated Monkstown by three goals to one.

There has been plenty of silverware coming in at Havelock Park this term, but a win today would complete a terrific treble.

The EYHL Men’s Division title and Champions Trophy have already been pocketed and the Irish Senior Cup is now very much in their sights.

They will be buoyed by that Champions Trophy success over the same opponents earlier this month.

Tallaght institution Glenanne will not be lacking in motivation but, having finished fifth in the league, will go in as big underdogs.

However, they have saved their best performances for the knock-out tournaments – a particular highlight being the dethroning of last season’s champions Lisnagarvey.

Their much-delayed Quarter-Final against ‘Garvey saw them eliminate the Lisburn team by the odd goal in three.

Up next in the Semi-Final were Monkstown, where Glenanne won an 11-goal thriller by 7-4 to reach the decider.

Banbridge took home the all-Ulster clash at Annadale, with the visitors claiming victory 2-0 thanks to strikes from Johnny McKee and Louis Rowe.

There should be goals aplenty, with the sides’ two league encounters producing no fewer than 16 – a 4-4 draw at Havelock Park followed earlier this month by a 6-2 Banbridge win in Dublin.

The Irish Senior Women’s Cup Final will be the curtain-raiser for a day of action at Belfield, when Catholic Institute are back to defend their title against Monkstown (1.30pm).