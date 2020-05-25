Bangor appealing against relegation from Ulster Hockey's Premier League

Bangor men have lodged an appeal with Ulster Hockey after being relegated from the Premier League and not been offered the chance to stay up by virtue of a play-off. (stock photo)

Bangor men have lodged an appeal with Ulster Hockey after being relegated from the Premier League and not been offered the chance to stay up by virtue of a play-off.

All the provincial leagues across the country were deemed to have been finished due to the Covid-19 pandemic a few weeks ago and positions were decided by 'percentage equalisation', with Bangor finishing in penultimate place. Had the leagues been completed as normal, Bangor would have had a promotion/relegation play-off against the team that ended up second in the Intermediate League.

On May 1, Ulster Hockey stated: "Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, there can be no play-off matches to determine promotion and relegation between leagues and all applicable leagues, the top two teams, as determined by percentage equalisation, will replace the bottom two teams in the league above."

Bangor dispute this premise and claim that there is nothing in the rulebook to permit such a step.

Club chairman Scott Parker said: "Hockey Ireland asked the provinces to bring their leagues to a conclusion and come up with some sort of formula as to how to do that.

"The provinces were told to do this in line with their own rules and regulations and those state that it's one up and one down and then a play-off (in our case), so all we are asking in that Ulster Hockey abide by their own rules and regulations."