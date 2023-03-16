Confident Wallace High out to dash Campbell’s double dreams in Cup Final

Campbell College will be out to achieve the first half of a silverware double when they take on Wallace High School in Thursday night’s John Minnis Burney Cup Final.

The Belfast boys’ rugby team take on RBAI in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup on Friday and victory for their hockey counterparts would be the perfect preparation.

The two sides last met in the group stages of the McCullough Cup, where Wallace won 4-0, so they will go in as favourites, but coach Gareth Kidd is taking nothing for granted.

“We are a very young team this year, and we probably didn’t expect to make it to the Final so it means a great deal to me, the players, and the entire school to have come this far in the John Minnis Burney Cup,” he said.

“We’ve been lucky to have reached five of the previous nine Finals, but we don’t feel under pressure — we’re aiming to enjoy the match.

“If we’re relaxed and we’re confident then we hope we’ll come out on the right side.”

Echoing his coach’s comments, captain Josh Kamalarajah added: “It’s been a long process and reaching the Final is a great way to end the season — we’ve all spoken to each other and we know how much we want it.

“We want to win it — we’ve been giving it stacks all season and it would be amazing if we could go out there and get the result.”

While Wallace has had more success in the competition in recent years, Campbell College rose to top of its tough group stages, proving a formidable opponent in the Semi-Finals when the team won 2-0 against Bangor Grammar School.

Damien Styles, Master in Charge of Hockey at Campbell, said: “We have a group of guys that have worked exceptionally hard, and it means the world to have reached the Final. This year we introduced a new coach, Jonny Carron, who has helped the team develop their technical and tactical know-how, and we’re really seeing the difference.”

Captain Lawson Adams added: “We had a rough start to the season, but we’ve really progressed as a team and are ready to give it our all in the Final.”

John Minnis, Company Director at sponsor John Minnis Estate Agents, added: “It’s been fantastic to see school hockey continue to grow in popularity since the John Minnis Burney Cup began, and we can’t wait to see who will take the trophy home on Thursday.”

The Final will be held at Stormont’s Playball Pitches (7.30pm). Tickets are not required.