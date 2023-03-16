Daniel Murray’s magic moment enough to steer Wallace to Burney Cup triumph

Campbell College 0 Wallace High School 1

Daniel Murray’s fantastic solo goal was enough to give Wallace High School a narrow win over Campbell College in the John Minnis Burney Cup Final.

His superb effort in the third quarter secured victory in front of a bumper crowd at Stormont.

A high-paced opening to the game saw both sides threaten on the counter but without either goalkeeper being worked.

Eight minutes into the contest, Wallace’s Max Turner skilfully found a foot in the circle. The resulting short corner saw a sequence of passes before goalkeeper Will Dugan was forced into the first save of the night

With two minutes left in the quarter, Reuben Illenotuma managed to get to the by-line for the Lisburn side before cutting a pass back to his captain Josh Kamalarajah. He opted to shoot first time but his effort went wide of the near post.

Three minutes into the second period, Kamalarajah looked to have found the opening goal. Free in the circle, he got a shot off but the goalkeeper managed to get a touch, slowing it down enough for Harry Brankin to clear off the line.

Wallace remained in control for the rest of the half, however the Campbell defence withstood the pressure as the sides went into the break at 0-0.

Almost immediately after the restart, both sides received a green card each and were temporarily reduced to 10 men.

Wallace High School celebrate with the John Minnis Burney Cup

Wallace continued to win short corners as the quarter progressed, the best of which saw Malo Thompson’s low drag flick saved by Dugan.

With the third quarter coming to a close, it was Campbell who pressed hard for an opening, but they couldn’t create a significant shooting opportunity.

And then with two minutes of the quarter left, Wallace got the crucial breakthrough when Murray’s winding run saw him beat his man before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into an empty net to make it 1-0.

Just as the final period got under way, Campbell looked to be on the counter before midfielder Max Spence was shown a yellow card for a trip on Rory Johnson — a foul which left his side down to 10 for most of the remaining time.

With just seven minutes left to play, Campbell almost got back on level terms.

Winger Frazer McKane got the ball out right and played a brilliant cross into the penalty area, but none of his team-mates could get a contact.

Kamalarajah could have sealed it for his side with four minutes left when his deflected effort came back off the post having looked to have beaten the goalkeeper.

It didn’t matter in the end, though, as Wallace held on to win and collect the trophy for a sixth time — and, fittingly, Murray was awarded man of the match for his decisive contribution.