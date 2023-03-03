First women’s hockey team from Ulster University Magee are flourishing

The first women’s hockey team at Ulster University’s Magee campus has grown from eight to 40 members

Some of the players arrive for matches in their scrubs after working in hospital all day, their hometowns range from Bangor to Cork and having started out with eight students last summer now 40 are involved. This is the first women’s hockey team at Ulster University’s Magee campus in Londonderry.

Under the guidance of coach Frank Nawn, the ladies train at Foyle College on Tuesday nights and play friendly games, the latest of which came earlier this week at Coleraine Hockey Club.

From Scotland, Nawn is steeped in hockey. He is an ex-Scottish and Irish Masters player and when asked to oversee a new venture in Derry at Magee, his passion for the sport meant he couldn’t say no.

He explains: “I was coaching at Priorians helping them out with the Under-15 girls and last summer was asked by Paul Doherty, the Sports Development Officer at Ulster University Magee, about coaching a hockey team at the college.

“When we started we had eight players and then in September with freshers and the move of the medical school from Jordanstown to Magee, we went from eight to 40. I didn’t expect those numbers. It’s great though.

“We now run two teams, a good standard first team and a social standard second team. We aren’t in a League but we play friendlies and on Tuesday night we had a game at Coleraine Hockey club.

“We are looking for friendly matches all the time so if anyone is interested, please get in touch. New players are also welcome.

“I have two kids at University in England and they both play hockey and get so much out of it and meet so many people. It is a great experience, especially if you are living away from home, to play a sport and meet friends.

“We have players from Cork, Meath, Dublin, Bangor and other places. I like to see the students in Magee from different backgrounds all getting together. Not a word of religion is mentioned, they just want to enjoy the game.”

For those doing health care courses in Magee and on work placements in nearby hospitals, playing hockey has become a popular release.

“We have doctors, nurses, paramedics, physios and nutritionists. It is a good group of girls. We had three turn up in their scrubs in our last game. They were working at Causeway Glen Hospital and had to go and get changed to play,” says Nawn, whose 16-year-old son Cameron is assistant coach.

“It is a relief for them. My wife was chatting to the girls at one of our games and they said they loved being involved. They have high pressure during the day and then they come out to play and there is also a social aspect and they enjoy that too.

“For this area it is a first. There has never been a student hockey team at Magee and now we have two and the prospects are we are going to grow.”

While the ladies’ set-up in the University is blossoming, Nawn has serious concerns about boys’ hockey in the North West area of Northern Ireland.

Nawn says: “Much more work has to be done at boys’ hockey level in the whole of the North West because the situation has a knock-on effect leading to a decline in men’s hockey in the area.

“I believe we don’t have one school that plays boys’ hockey here. Kids, like my own boy, have to travel to senior clubs to play. We live in Derry and he has to play for Cookstown.

“I think as a sport we should pool schools in the North West and try and form some boys’ teams and I’m talking Protestant and Catholic schools. I’m happy that we are developing hockey here in Derry for students at Magee but I feel there should be more strides made to develop boys’ hockey in the schools in the North West.”