Five Ulster hockey players make plane for Tokoyo Olympics but Frazer misses out

Five Ulster players will be on the plane for the Tokyo Olympics next month - four in Ireland's squad of 16 and one as a travelling reserve - but there is heartache for Megan Frazer who misses out due to injury.

As expected, Shirley McCay, Ayeisha McFerran, Lizzie Holden and team captain Katie Mullan, who have more than 800 caps between them, have made the cut while Ards striker Zara Malseed is one of three travelling reserves.

But Frazer will be heartbroken after losing her fitness battle which has seen her play only a relative handful of matches for Ireland since sustaining an horrific knee injury in October 2016.

The 30-year-old Belfast Harlequins utility player underwent three operations on an anterior cruciate ligament injury she suffered in a training accident while playing her club hockey in Germany and has never really fully recovered.

Although she made her return for the unforgettable 2018 World Cup campaign in which Ireland picked up a set of silver medals, Frazer had to sit out the final due to a hamstring injury.

She also missed the Olympic qualifying double header against Canada in November 2019 in which Ireland booked their tickets to Tokyo.

However, all seemed to be looking up when she lined out in several of Ireland's build-up matches and was then named in the squad for the recent European Championship in Amsterdam.

Zara Malseed

But she was unable to play in Ireland's last game against Italy due to a recurrence of the injury having been used sparingly in previous matches.

With five games in the space of just seven days in the group stages in Tokyo, it was obviously felt that Frazer could not be risked in the light of such a gruelling schedule with teenage Muckross defender Sarah McAuley, who has just one cap, called up as a replacement.

There is joy though for the other Ulster players who have made the squad which contains a couple of surprises.

The vastly experienced Nikki Evans has been dropped after making her 200th international appearance at the Euros earlier this month.

Loreto's Sarah Torrans comes in as a direct replacement for Evans despite not having played in a major tournament to date and missing the Euros due to a leg injury.

Malseed can count herself a little unfortunate not to have made the 16, having impressed in her two appearances off the reserve-list in Amsterdam and scoring one of the goals in the 3-0 win over Italy.

Ireland captain Mullan, who will win her 200th cap in Tokyo said: “With competition in our squad at its best, and only 16 spots available, we always knew this was going to be the toughest selection.”

"Thirty-one players have played a massive role in our preparations over the past 10 months and we are honoured to be representing the Green Army at the Olympic Games.”

In Tokyo, Ireland will be up against South Africa, Netherlands, Germany, India and Great Britain in the group stages, needing a top-four finish in the group to advance to the quarter-finals.

Ireland squad: Ayeisha McFerran, Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O'Flanagan.

Travelling reserves: Liz Murphy (GK), Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed