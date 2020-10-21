Former Banbridge and Lisnagarvey chief Mark Tumilty appointed Ireland senior men's coach on permanent basis

Mark Tumilty says it is an 'honour and privilege' to have been appointed Ireland Senior Men's Head Coach on a permanent basis.

The former Banbridge and Lisnagarvey chief had held the role on a short-term basis to oversee the Olympic qualifying play-off against Canada last October.

While that campaign was to end in the most bitter of defeats - Ireland had already begun celebrating what they thought was full-time before Canada were handed a highly-contentious penalty stroke and went on to win - Tumilty had shown enough to earn the position for the upcoming European Championships in August 2021 and the World Cup qualification process, which begins in early 2022.

“It is an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to coach the Ireland Senior Men’s team," said Tumilty, who won a shedload of tropies with Garvey and Banbridge.

"I am really excited by the players we have available and look forward to developing those players over the next period. I want to develop an attacking style of hockey and to create an environment for all players to fulfil their potential during our preparation for the 2021 European Championships.”

Hockey Ireland Performance Director Adam Grainger explained that members of the current squad had been contacted during the decision-making process.

"Despite the disappointment of the unsuccessful qualification for Tokyo 2020, it was very clear from existing players and staff feedback that the leadership of Mark was well received leading into Vancouver qualifiers and subsequently," he said.

"To date, 2020 has not allowed regular programme activity for the Senior Men, yet Hockey Ireland is very much looking forward to working with Mark, his Management Team and the players as they move forward towards their 2021 European Championships and beyond."