Friendship set aside for Senior Girls’ Cup Semi-Final derby showdowns

Players from Strathearn School, Banbridge Academy, Belfast Royal Academy and Royal School Armagh who are in action in the Semi-Finals of the Belfast Telegraph Girls’ Hockey Senior Cup

It’s Semi-Final day in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls’ Cup, with two derby showdowns set for Stormont’s Playball Arena this afternoon.

Banbridge Academy play Royal School Armagh at 1pm, with Belfast Royal Academy set to play Strathearn on the same pitch at 3pm in an exciting double-header.

The winners of each clash will progress to the showpiece Final — won last year by Methodist College Belfast — at the same venue on Wednesday, March 8.

With one Mid Ulster derby and one all-Belfast clash, the decider of Ulster Hockey’s premier schools’ competition is guaranteed to be a city-versus-country affair.

Last year’s beaten Finalists Royal School Armagh are considered favourites to lift the prestigious trophy in a fortnight’s time, following their title success in the Ulster Hockey Schools’ Super League.

However, captain Anna McKew knows her team have a lot of work to do before they’re crowned double winners.

She said: “It’s a local derby, so it should be really interesting and a good game for the neutrals.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and commitment to win the game.”

While most of the Armagh girls are set to leave the school at the end of the year, McKew believes most will continue to play hockey.

“As a group, we love hockey. It’s our passion. I’m sure most of us will continue to play the sport at uni, whether that’s here or across the water. Hockey isn’t just something you do at school, it’s a sport you can play for years.”

Banbridge Academy’s Ruby Wilson said: “Last time we played them it was a 1-1 draw, so I’m expecting another tough game.”

She believes the game has an extra edge, as most of the girls play their club hockey for Banbridge Hockey Club.

She said: “It’s funny because we all know each other as most players in both teams play for the same club. During the Semi-Final we will pretend not to know each other, but after the final whistle we will be hugging. We’re best friends really, so it should be good fun.”

The 3pm clash sees east Belfast school Strathearn take on their rivals from the north of the city, Belfast Royal Academy.

Strathearn’s Jess Ryan believes she will be inspired by the big crowd that is expected to line the Stormont pitch.

“We’re excited and we’re ready. We’ve played BRA twice this year, but I’m not sure those games are relevant. Everyone plays differently in a Semi-Final, with a big crowd there.

“Some people find playing in front of a crowd to be intimidating, but I find it encouraging to know my family and friends are there cheering for me.”

Belfast Royal Academy’s Olivia Beattie agreed: “It’s a Belfast derby game, so anything can happen. I think it’s set up nicely as you’ve got two good derby Semi-Finals, and then the Final is guaranteed to be city versus country.”

The Belfast Telegraph are the headline sponsor of the competition. To celebrate the partnership with Ulster Hockey, Belfast Telegraph Sport will provide live updates from Stormont via belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport

Head of Sport Paul Ferguson explained: “The Belfast Telegraph is proud to once again sponsor and support this prestigious competition as the finest schoolgirl hockey players in Northern Ireland battle it out for glory.

“We look forward to bringing comprehensive coverage of the Semi-Final matches followed by the decider on March 8.

“We will run a live blog on our website covering both Semi-Finals, so please log onto our website or our social media channels at 1pm for updates.

“It’s important the girls are given a platform to showcase their special talents on their sporting journey.”