Germany compel Ireland to more Hockey World Cup misery

Ireland were unable to repeat their 2018 heroics in the Netherlands

In 2018, an inspired Irish team stunned the world of hockey by reaching the final in London. Four years on, they were unable to repeat the trick in the Netherlands losing all three pool games.

Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of the host nation was followed on Tuesday by a shock 1-0 loss to Chile. On Wednesday, Germany had just too much for the Irish girls scoring three goals without reply.

Irish goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran made an impressive block in the 17th minute after German captain Nike Lorenz set up Charlotte Stapenhorst. But there was nothing McFerran could do to stop Lorenz scoring in the 23rd minute. The skipper unleashed an unstoppable shot from a penalty corner to break the deadlock.

Ireland responded to the goal with a period of dominance. Pegasus star Katie McKee hit the sideboard in the 25th minute before Michelle Carey fired over two minutes later. Ireland also made a lively start to the second half when a diving Naomi Carroll was unable to convert a Katie Mullan ball.

However, Germany put the game beyond doubt in the 35th minute. Kira Horn’s surging run down the right allowed Stapenhorst to score the game’s second goal. Sonja Zimmermann completed the scoring three minutes from time.

Although Ireland cannot win the World Cup their campaign is not over. They will now enter a play-off bracket to determine the ninth to 16th best teams in the world.