In pictures: Friends' and Sullivan Upper both score five to book Burney Cup final places

RBAI’s Josh, Cree, left, in action against Sullivan Upper’s Djay Erskine during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper’s Djay Erskine, right, in action against RBAI during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper’s Jack Crossan, left, in action against RBAI’s Patrick McColl, during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper’s Connor Matthews, right, in action against RBAI’s Ben McKinstry during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper Hockey team after winning against RBAI during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper players celebrate after wining against RBAI during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper players, Connor Smyth, left and Michael Trimble celebrate after wining against RBAI during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Wallace High School’s Caeron Forrest, left, in action against Friends School’s Conor Quinn during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Wallace High School’s Max Taylor, left, in action against Friends School’s Rory Brown during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Wallace High School’s Daniel McElhinney, right, in action against Friends School’s Harry Scott during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Friends School’s Rory Brown, right, in action against Wallace High School during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Wallace High School’s Max Taylor, left, in action against Friends School’s Connor Quinn during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Sullivan Upper’s Djay Erskine, left, in action against RBAI during their Burney Cup Semi-Final at Instonians Hockey Club. Photo by Peter Morrison

Friends School’s Ollie Kidd is challenged by Wallace High School’s Peter Milligan during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Wallace High School’s Max Taylor, left, in action against Friends School’s Connor Quinn during the Burney Cup Hockey Semi-Final. Photo by Peter Morrison

Friends' are on course for a schoolboys' hockey double after two goals apiece from Ollie Kidd and Connor Quinn steered them to an impressive 5-1 win over holders Wallace High in yesterday's John Minnis Estate Agents Burney Cup semi-final at Shaw's Bridge.

The McCullough Cup winners, who also beat their Lisburn derby rivals in that final last December, will face Sullivan Upper on April 4 at Stormont after the Holywood outfit defeated Royal Belfast Academical Institution 5-1 in the first semi yesterday.

The two finalists haven't met since the 2018 decider, which Friends' won 2-1, and next month's game promises to be another close encounter.

Sullivan were too strong for RBAI in the first game but, despite the identical scoreline, there was less to choose between the Lisburn teams.

Friends' went into the game as slight favourites but had to come from a goal down to seal an ultimately comfortable victory, inspired by Kidd in particular, although it was essentially a decent all-round performance.

Friends' coach Craig Cunningham said: "We played extremely well in beating Banbridge Academy 7-0 in our quarter-final replay and we managed to carry on with that sort of form after that early scare.

"We will look forward to the final, and it's even more interesting as our paths haven't crossed in the last couple of years."

After some early Friends' pressure in which they had two goals disallowed, it was Wallace who went ahead against the run of play in the 13th minute when Ben Clarke netted after collecting an overhead pass from Tim Curragh.

But Friends' were back on level terms four minutes later when Quinn got his first, sweeping the ball home from an acute angle.

A minute before the break, Kidd got the go-ahead goal when he finished off a move he had begun himself to beat Wallace keeper Ben Cooke, who had a terrific game.

Four minutes after the restart, Kidd got his second with an unstoppable penalty corner drag flick which flew into the roof of the net. Quinn made it 4-1 after a flowing move in the 52nd minute before Matthew Aughey rounded off the scoring seven minutes later.

In the first semi-final, goals from Harry Yarr and Paddy Rose in the first nine minutes put Sullivan firmly in the driving seat against RBAI.

Jack Crossan made it 3-0 in the 21st minute before Dan Smith pulled one back following a quickly-taken free.

But Rose got his second from the penalty spot to give Sullivan a 4-1 half-time lead and Daniel Girvin wrapped things up in the 43rd minute.

Sullivan's victorious coach Paul Osborne commented: "We are delighted to be back in the final for the fifth year in a row and, while it would obviously be fantastic to win the Cup for only the second time in that spell, Friends' will start favourites, I think, in view of their performance."

Semi-final line-ups

RBAI: Callum Ullah, Patrick McColl, Ethan Kennedy, Ben McKinstry, Michael Crawford, Jack Oakman (capt.), Josh Cree, Stephen McDougall, Stuart Wilson, Connor Rennie, Jack Livingstone; Subs: Robbie Hull, Dan Smith, Mark Eames, Robert Craigan, Nathan Stronge

SULLIVAN: Fraser Todd, Michael Trimble (capt.) Patrick Haley, Tom McClintock, Ben McDowell, Daniel Girvin, Patrick Rose, Sam Anderson Jack Crossan , Djay Erskine, Harry Yarr; Subs: Harrison Dunlop, Conor Matthews, Johnny Crookshanks, Daniel Dines, Jake Chada, Connor Smith.

WALLACE: Ben Cooke, Cameron Forrest, Paddy Watson, Peter Milligan, Tim Curragh, Max Taylor, Oli Patterson (capt.), Alfie Shanks, Daniel McElhinney, Ben Clarke, Sam Boyd; Subs: Matthew Chambers, Pierce Thompson, Jude Graham, Todd Benson, Ewan Patterson, David Furphy.

FRIENDS': Ryan Kirkpatrick, Conor Quinn, Rory Brown (co-capt.), Ross Little, Matthew Thompson, Jamie Anderson, Conor Irwin, Matthew Aughey, Harry Scott, Mackenzie Connor, Oliver Kidd (co-capt.); Subs: Joel Whitten, Jack Simpson, Ben Aughey, Chris Leckey, Scott Patterson, Harry Archbold.