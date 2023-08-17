Ireland aren’t daunted by England mission, insists captain Katie Mullan

Captain Katie Mullan believes Ireland have nothing fear from England when the two teams clash in the opening round of fixtures at the EuroHockey Championships in Moenchengladbach on Friday.

The eight-team tournament is split into to two pools of four, with Ireland set to play Scotland on Saturday (7.15pm) and host Germany on Tuesday (6.30pm). The top six teams qualify for January’s Olympic Qualification competition.

Mullan said: “Five of the top 10 highest nations in the world rankings are taking part in the tournament so it will be a real challenge for us but we feel we are ready to face that challenge.

“Looking at our pool opponents, we play regularly against England, Scotland and Germany either in friendlies or competitively, so we know each other well.

“This group of players will be ready for the challenge that we face, starting with England.”

Ireland head coach Sean Dancer agreed: “As a group, we have made fantastic improvements over the past 12 months on and off the field and we have high ambitions, knowing the tough challenge of a very competitive European Championship.

“This year’s Europeans also doubles as the first step of the Olympic qualification process, adding extra pressure on all those involved. We will need to stay focused on ourselves and playing our attacking style of play.”

Pool A starts on Friday and features Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. The two top from each group qualify for Thursday’s semi-finals with the decider set for next Saturday in Moenchengladbach.

The bottom two teams in each group enter a play-off where they will fight it out for a ticket to next year’s Olympic qualifiers.