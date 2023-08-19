Ireland bounce back against Scotland to get EuroHockey campaign back on track

Ireland kept their EuroHockey hopes alive as they bounced back from their opening defeat with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Scotland in Monchengladbach.

Having been beaten 0-3 by England in their opening fixture, Ireland were offered the perfect opportunity to get a win on board against the lowest ranked team in Pool B, who had been beaten 0-4 by Germany, and duly delivered.

In an even first quarter Ireland were temporarily reduced to 10 players when Caoimhe Perdue was green carded but Scotland were unable to put their temporary numerical advantage to good use and both sides ended the first quarter scoreless.

Scotland were then reduced temporarily following a 17th minute green card awarded to Bronwyn Shields and Ireland took advantage, scoring two goals inside a minute.

First up was Hannah McLoughlin, who scored from open play in the 19th minute to give the Green Army the lead, and then a minute later Ellen Curran also grabbed a goal from open play to double Ireland's lead.

It got even better for them as a Niamh Carey goal from open play in the 26th minute meant that Ireland led by three at the half-time break.

Having balanced their goal difference in the first half, the question was whether Ireland could kick on in the second half and add to their tally but they found it difficult to increase their lead despite Scotland finishing the third quarter down to ten players when Elizabeth Watson was yellow carded, keeping her off the field until the start of quarter four.

It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter when Sarah Torrans scored from open play in the 55th minute that Ireland added their fourth, with Torrans grabbing her second of the game from open play in the final minute to round off the scoring.

Ireland get their first three points of the campaign and those targets of reaching the Olympic Qualification Pool in January next and staying in the elite level of the Euro Hockey Championships are within reach.

IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerran, Sarah McAuley, Roisín Upton, Elena Neill, Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie McKee, Charlotte Beggs, Caitlin Sherin, Katie Mullan (c), Niamh Carey, Naomi Carroll.

Subs: Michelle Carey, Hannah McLoughlin, Sarah Torrans, Caoimhe Perdue, Ellen Curran, Deirdre Duke.

SCOTLAND: Amy Gibson, Jennifer Eadie, Eve Pearson, Amy Costello, Katie Robertson (c), Katie Birch, Charlotte Watson, Elizabeth Wilson, Sarah Jamieson, Jessica Ross, Fiona Burnet.

Subs: Laura Swanson, Sophie Hinds, Ruth Blaikie, Heather McEwan, Millie Steiger, Bronwyn Shields.