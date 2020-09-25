Ireland defender Serena Barr sees Olympic dream shattered by injury blow

Serena Barr's chances of making the plane with the Ireland women's hockey squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer have been dealt a hammer blow due to a serious injury.

The Belfast Harlequins defender suffered a torn cruciate ligament in her knee in the closing stages of a club friendly with Lurgan at the weekend.

The injury will require surgery, ruling her out for the remainder of the domestic season which lasts until May.

Cruciate injuries can take up to 11 months to heal so Barr's hopes of making the trip to Japan in July look decidedly slim with a lengthy rehab programme likely to follow.

It's a bitter blow for the 25-year-old, who was a member of the squad that qualified for a maiden Olympics with a dramatic shoot-out win over Canada in Dublin last November.

Barr, whose twin sister Bethany also plays her hockey with Quins and Ireland, made her senior international debut against Chile in Santiago in January 2019 and has more than 20 caps to her name.

She would have had a fighting chance of making the squad for Tokyo although competition for places will be fierce, irrespective of her injury woe, with just 16 players making the cut instead of the usual 18, due to International Olympic Council regulations.

Ironically, Ireland haven't been in competitive action since last January due to the Covid-19 pandemic but club hockey has resumed and Barr suffered the injury in Harlequins' pre-season build-up.

There is still no sign of international hockey returning as far as Ireland are concerned with travel restrictions still widely in place but the club season kicks off tomorrow with the start of the Irish Hockey League.

Barr is obviously ruled out of Harlequins' opener against Old Alex, however Pegasus welcome back ex-Ireland midfielder Steph Thompson to league action for the game with Pembroke at the Dub. Thompson returned to the fray after maternity leave in last weekend's 3-1 Irish Cup final defeat by UCD.

In the men's edition, last season's runaway leaders Lisnagarvey will defend an unbeaten record at national level stretching back to May 2019 when they host Three Rock Rovers - the last side to beat the Hillsborough outfit in league or cup.

Garvey's impressive stat looked under serious threat when they trailed 2-1 to UCD with only 12 minutes left of last Saturday's Irish Cup final at Comber Road but they scored twice late on to win.

Defiant team captain James Corry said: "Saturday wasn't our best day and we certainly didn't play to our potential so we need to improve in certain areas when we face Three Rock."

Banbridge, who were second behind Garvey when the virus struck, will parade new striker David Finlay, who has joined from Kilkeel to replace Irish international Johnny McKee.

Annadale, who have lost striker Ryan Burgess to Bangor, are away to YMCA.

EYIHL fixtures: Men - Banbridge v Pembroke (2.45pm); Lisnagarvey v Three Rock Rovers (3pm); Monkstown v Corinthian; UCD v Glenanne; YMCA v Annadale (2pm); Women - Belfast Harlequins v Old Alex (2.15pm); Catholic Institute v UCD; Loreto v Railway Union; Muckross v Cork Harlequins; Pegasus v Pembroke (4.15pm).