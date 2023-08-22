Ireland face play-offs to reach Olympic qualifying tournament after Germany defeat

Hockey

Ireland’s dream of reaching the semi-finals of the Euro Hockey Championships was dashed as Germany romped to a 5-0 win in Monchengladbach.

The heavy defeat condemned Ireland to a third placed finish in Pool B, behind the hosts and England who advance to the semi-finals.

However, Sean Dancer’s team still have plenty to play for in Germany.

Ireland will now compete in a four-team play-off for a place in next January’s Olympic Qualification tournament, starting with Spain tomorrow, in the knowledge that victory will be enough to secure a spot in the qualifiers.

The home team grabbed an early lead when Sonja Zimmermann converted a penalty corner after just seven minutes. Pauline Heinz got a second for Germany in the 23rd minute, finishing a well worked team move to confirm a half-time lead.

It was still 2-0 heading into the final quarter, but Germany quashed any chance of an Irish fightback with three more goals. Captain Nike Lorenz scored two from penalty corners to double Germany’s advantage, in the 51st and the 52nd minute and, soon after, Jette Fleschuz added a fifth from open play.

​IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Sarah McAuley, Elena Neill, Roisín Upton. Katie McKee, Sarah Hawkshaw, Charlotte Beggs, Katie Mullan (C), Caitlin Sherin, Deirdre Duke, Niamh Carey. Subs: Michelle Carey, Hannah McLoughlin, Sarah Torrans, Naomi Carroll, Ellen Curran, Caoimhe Perdue

GERMANY: Julia Sonntag (GK), Kira Horn, Amelie Wortmann, Nike Lorenz (C), Anne Schroeder, Lena Micheel, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Sonja Zimmermann, Cecile Pieper, Viktoria Huse, Hannah Granitzki. Subs: Selin Oruz, Lisa Nolte, Pauline Heinz, Stine Kurz, Jette Fleschuz, Linnea Weidermann.​