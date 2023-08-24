Ireland fight back to claim draw against Spain

Ireland 2 Spain 2

A Roisin Upton equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Ireland against Spain at the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach.

The draw is enough to secure at least a sixth placed finish at the eight-team tournament, which in turn is enough to claim a spot a both next year’s Olympic Qualification tournament and 2025’s EuroHockey competition.

Ireland grabbed the lead in the 14th minute when Sarah McAuley converted a penalty but Spain equalised from a penalty corner converted by Candela Meijas in the 33rd minute.

Spain took the lead from a penalty corner by Belén Iglesias in the 38th minute, only for Upton to level the scores from another penalty corner in the 49th minute.

Ireland will face Italy on Friday in the final game of the tournament. If the team captained by Katie Mullen can claim victory they will secure a fifth placed finish, their best ever showing at a European Championship.