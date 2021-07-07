Ireland hockey goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran receives duplicate World Cup medal after original was stolen

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran was delighted to receive a remake of her silver medal from the 2018 Hockey World Cup final after the original was stolen from her apartment last month.

The hockey star, who plays for Dutch club side Kampong, previously posted on social media that the medal was taken after someone broke into her apartment in the city of Utrecht.

The player, who was born in Larne, said the medal was taken alongside a number of pieces of electronic equipment that belonged to her and her roommate.

Ms McFerran added that the silver medal was “treasured more than anything” and called on the community to help her locate it.

“Please help! Some coward decided to break into my apartment and steal mine and my roommates belongings,” she wrote online.

“Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics. I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal.”

However, posting on Twitter on Wednesday Ms McFerran shared a picture of herself with the remake of the medal as she thanked England Hockey for replacing it and former Ireland manager Arlene Boyles for making it happen.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Getting this is just the cherry on top the week it has been and very happy with to wake up with it beside me,” she added.

Ms McFerran was selected as part of the first Ireland women’s hockey squad to take part in this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.