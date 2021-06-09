Ireland keen to settle old scores in crunch EuroHockey clash with Spain

Hockey

Going strong: Shirley McCay admits she didn’t expect to still be playing for Ireland

Shirley McCay will be hoping to erase the bitter memory of Ireland’s last European Championship meeting with Spain when the teams renew their rivalry in this year’s edition in Amsterdam today (11.30am).

The Pegasus star was visibly distraught after a 7-2 defeat at the 2017 event at the same venue left Ireland staring relegation from the top flight in the face.

The story had a happy ending, though, as a subsequent shock win for Czech Republic over Scotland kept Ireland up.

The scenario for the rematch is different four years on as a win for McCay’s team will book Ireland a place in the semi-finals.

Not only that but victory would guarantee Ireland a place in next year’s World Cup and keep them in the top tier of the Euros in two years’ time.

McCay has already stated that her eighth appearance in the biennial tournament will be her last and she admits she didn’t expect to be in Amsterdam after her seventh Euros in Antwerp in 2019.

Ireland’s magnificent silver medal finish at the 2018 World Cup – which included a semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Spain - prompted McCay to prolong her international career with a first-ever Olympics next on the agenda after the trip to Amsterdam.

Ireland coach Sean Dancer

She said: “To be honest, looking back, there was no way I expected to be celebrating my 33rd birthday at this tournament but here I am.”

McCay was 33 on Monday when she won her 308th Ireland cap as they left it late to beat Scotland 1-0 which has set up today’s showdown.

Ireland have to win today’s game despite Spain’s 7-1 trouncing by the Dutch on Monday night.

A late Spanish strike was more than just consolation as it gave them the edge over Ireland by virtue of a superior goals for count after both of the teams had been level on points.

However, McCay isn’t too concerned, adding: “I don’t think it’s a big disadvantage knowing that it’s a must-win game for us as needing ‘only’ a draw can be a distraction during the game.”

The teams are no strangers to one another as Ireland are regular visitors to Spain and last made the trip in January.

On that occasion, McCay’s team won two and drew two of the five matches but the Ulster Hockey employee insists those results will be irrelevant today.

She added: “That was a long time ago and the make-up of both teams has changed since as the squads for the Euros had not been picked at that stage.

“Spain looked very impressive in beating Scotland 4-1 in their opening game in which they scored some great goals. We need to be better than we were against the Scots but we will certainly be up for the game.”

The losers of today’s showdown will play off for places five to eight, with fifth enough to secure a World Cup berth.

Today: European Championship (Amsterdam): Pool A: Ireland v Spain (11.30am); Netherlands v Scotland (7pm); Pool B; Germany v Italy (1.45pm); England v Belgium (4pm).