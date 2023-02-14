Ireland men to join FIH Pro League as South Africa reject promotion

The Green Machine will play in the international league for the first time next season

Ireland men will join the FIH Men’s Pro League next season following South Africa's shock decision to reject promotion to the top flight of men’s international hockey.

In November, South Africa defeated Ireland 4-3 in the Nations Cup final to claim promotion to the top tier.

However, the Nations Cup winners have withdrawn from the Pro League, paving the way for Ireland to join the elite competition.

The South African hockey association did not disclose a reason for their withdrawal from the international men’s tournament.

The 2023/24 Pro League season will get underway in October and Ireland can expect games against the recently crowned world champions Germany and Olympic gold medal winners Belgium as well as other hockey powerhouses such as Australia, India and Great Britain.

Mark Tumilty, Ireland Men’s Head Coach said: We are delighted this has come about. It’s a big opportunity for us and for men’s hockey in Ireland. It’s a massive challenge for us but I’ve said many times before that for Ireland to move forward in world hockey we need to be playing competitive games against the top nations.

"To have the chance now to play sixteen games against the top countries in the world will give our programme added purpose and focus.”

Hockey’s world governing body the FIH said: “Whilst we will miss South Africa in the next season, we know that the South African Hockey Association firmly intends to join the FIH Hockey Pro League as soon as possible. Therefore, this is just a matter of time. Meanwhile, we’re absolutely delighted to welcome the Irish men’s team and we can’t wait to see them perform in the League next season.”