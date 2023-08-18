Ireland start EuroHockey campaign with whitewash defeat to England

Ireland 0 England 3

Ireland fell to defeat in the opening game of their EuroHockey campaign in Monchengladbach as they were handed a 3-0 loss by England.

Goals from Grace Balsdon, who scored from a penalty stroke, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin subjected the girls in green to defeat.

Ireland had looked like the stronger team in the opening exchanges, but a powerful fightback from the English proved to be too much for Katie Mullen’s girls, who will have to regroup quickly to keep their EuroHockey chances alive.

Naomi Carroll saw a couple of early sights at goal for Ireland as part of their bright opening spell to the game, one effort blocked and another producing a fine save from Sabbie Heesh in the English goal, with the stopper delivering another to deny Niamh Carey shortly after.

But it was England who made the breakthrough with their first circle penetration, Izzy Petter fouled by Ayeisha McFerran to concede the penalty stroke and Balsdon coolly converting to put them ahead before the end of the first quarter.

The lead would be doubled before the half-time break in the second quarter and this time it was Howard who was scorer, getting the final touch on Holly Hunt’s pass into the circle and, but for McFerran, England could have easily added to their lead beyond that.

Lizzie Murphy would replace McFerran in goal at half-time and she had to be alert to deny England at a string of penalty corners early in the third quarter, while at the other end chances were few and far between for Ireland beyond a reverse effort from Charlotte Beggs that was denied by the stick of Heesh.

And instead it was England who closed out the win in style as Murphy failed to corral another shot from Hunt and the rebound fell kindly to Martin, who tapped in from close range to round off a convincing scoreline.

Ireland won’t have long to dwell on their opening setback, though, as they continue their Pool campaign with a meeting against Scotland today knowing they need to get off the mark.