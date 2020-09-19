Irish Senior Cup: Lisnagarvey end 15 year wait for another title with dramatic comeback victory after Pegasus beaten by UCD

Lisnagarvey captain James Corry gets his hands on the Irish Senior Cup.

There were mixed fortunes for the Ulster sides in the Irish Senior Cup finals as Lisnagarvey men celebrated a dramatic 3-2 victory over UCD, whose women had earlier beaten Pegasus 3-1.

Here's everything you need to know about both games:

Men's final: Lisnagarvey 3-2 UCD

Lisnagarvey are the Irish Senior Cup winners for the 24th time after a dramatic turnaround victory over UCD.

It ends a 15 years wait for the Hillsborough side to get their hands on the historic trophy and fills the only gap in the trophy cabinet of many of the current squad.

Trailing for much of the game, a Ben Nelson double set up Andy Williamson to fire home the winning goal in the final quarter at Comber Road.

Within two minutes of pass-back, it looked like Garvey might run away with the game as a long ball into the box caused confusion for the UCD defence and when Mark McNellis recycled play, he found Nelson to convert from close range.

The lead lasted just a minute, however, as UCD raced up the pitch and Andrew Meates slotted home the leveller from a quickly taken free.

Sam Byrne's finish gave UCD the lead with a scrappy goal at the start of the second quarter and Garvey will have been relieved the game wasn't taken away from them when UCD forced a retake at a short-corner, with Garvey losing a defender for breaking the line.

The hosts bossed the second half of the game but they failed to trouble a stout UCD defence until, ironically, they went down to 10 men.

Once Andy Edgar picked up a yellow card and a five minute sin bin in the final quarter, the hosts were sparked into action Ben Nelson converted the leveller on the rebound after Troy Chambers' effort was saved.

Soon after, Nelson felt he should have been awarded a penalty stroke rather than a corner but from the next phase of play, Williamson found space in the circle and slammed home the winner.

The victory was only secured in the final minute when a UCD penalty corner strike from Guy Sarratt clinked agonisingly off the post and away to safety.

Fifteen years of waiting are over for Garvey, the Irish Senior Cup winners for a record 24th time.

Women's final: Pegasus 1-3 UCD

Pegasus failed to get revenge for their 2018 final defeat as a strong start helped UCD to a 3-1 win and their fifth title in the last nine seasons.

It was a tough opening quarter for the Ulster side who found themselves 2-0 down after only 12 minutes. Ireland international Hannah McLoughlin made no mistake with the opening penalty corner of the game, beating Pegasus keeper Megan Todd with a ruthless finish. Michelle Carey then cut in from the left to double the scores soon after as Pegasus were punished for a slow start.

They did manage to find their feet and created chances of their own by Alex Speers could only flick Kate Gourley's crash ball wide and Shirley McCay couldn't convert from two penalty corners just before half-time.

They did get their route back into the game shortly after the restart as Ruth Maguire provided a composed finish at the end of a well-worked penalty corner variation from McCay for 2-1.

McCay had the opportunity to level with another penalty corner in the final quarter but a top drawer save from UCD keeper Clodoagh Cassin pushed the goalbound shot round the post.

With the Ulster side pressing, UCD were able to break upfield and a strong Sarah Young run ended with an equally impressive cross to set up Katherine Egan for the clincher.

Pegasus' wait for a first Irish Senior Cup title since 2011 goes on.

