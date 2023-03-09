It wasn’t to be, but I hope we inspired others: Strathearn captain Niamh Hatfield

Strathearn captain Niamh Hatfield hopes that their journey can inspire future generations to lead the school to success in the Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup after they finished runners-up in this year’s tournament.

Despite an heroic effort at Stormont PlayBall yesterday, the Belfast school were unable to claim the title as they were beaten 2-0 by Royal School Armagh in the decider, although they did make a bit of history by becoming the first team from the school to reach the Final since they last won it in 1992.

Strathearn did not go away empty-handed, the squad awarded the Stevenson Shield — named after Ulster hockey legend Robert Stevenson MBE, who passed away just before Christmas — for coming second, but it was not the trophy they wanted to be going home with.

However, Hatfield hopes that those from Strathearn who attended the game, which was around 500 people, will have been inspired by what they have achieved and that they will go one step further in the future.

“It was a great feeling to get to the Final. Obviously not so much not to win but, at the end of the day, it wasn’t our match,” said the captain.

“A lot of us are leaving at the end of the year, I think only around two of our team today will be back next year, so it’s about inspiring the younger years to keep going, keep pushing and do what we couldn’t do and win in the Final.

“It was amazing to see everyone who came out and watched us. I think we did inspire them and made them all proud because we had more girls than we’ve ever had out watching us today.”

Strathearn were good in the Final but just couldn’t find a way through the white wall that was the Armagh defence, with goalkeeper Jessica George left relatively untested throughout the contest.

The key moment perhaps lay in the third quarter when the ball just wouldn’t settle on the stick of Sophie Hoey after she was set up by Karis Hamilton, and only two minutes later the ball was in the back of their net as Armagh doubled their advantage.

Those are the crucial moments in knockout games and they did not fall the way of Strathearn on this occasion, but the fact that the game hinged on two penalty corners as opposed to it being a one-sided game heartened the side.

“It was a really hard match. Armagh played some fantastic hockey and I think broke us down well,” conceded Hatfield.

“We put up a good fight, we were just unfortunate they took advantage of their penalty corners. It was just that. In normal game play we were strong and managed to hold them out well.

“It was just Armagh’s day. I don’t think we could have done much better, things just didn’t go our way.”