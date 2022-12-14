Katie Mullan helps steer Ireland into Nations Cup Semi-Finals

FIH Hockey Nations

Ireland kept their cool to book a place in the Semi-Finals of the Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Valencia this thanks to a 2-2 draw with Korea.

Second-half goals from Sarah Hawkshaw and skipper Katie Mullan put Ireland two goals in front, only for Korea to draw level with two late goals. Despite a nervy finish, the draw was enough to secure the point required to qualify for Friday’s semi-final.

Reflecting on the 2-2, Ballymoney star Mullan said: “We wanted to be in the semi-final come the end of the week. We are a wee bit disappointed to concede two goals at the end and leave it at a draw because I think we dominated the game and we had the better chances.

“Korea were clinical in big moments and in penalty corners and we just need to learn from those moments going into the semi-final,” she added.

The draw puts Ireland into second place in Pool A which means they face the winners of Pool B India in the second semi-final on Friday at 2.45pm.

If Ireland can win that match, they go into the final on Saturday at 2.45 pm. The winner of that match wins a spot in the 2023 FIH Pro League.

Head Coach Sean Dancer said: “The performance overall was extremely pleasing.

“It was actually one of the best games I’ve seen this team play - the way that we held onto the ball and controlled the game. It’s obviously very disappointing that it ended 2-2 and we certainly need to look at that last five minutes to make sure we control the game a bit better. We had more than enough opportunities in penalty corner attack to put them away but, overall, I’m really pleased.

“The opponents in the semi-final will probably be India. They’ll be a tough opponent but it’s also a great opportunity. What was particularly pleasing today is that, while the senior players played well, the younger players really stepped up and at stages, they took their chances and they hurt Korea.”