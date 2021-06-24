Larmour rewarded for sparkling Rutgers form with All-American honour

Katie Larmour has become the latest Ulster woman to land a top award on the college scene in the United States.

The Belfast Harlequins exile, who is on a hockey scholarship at Rutgers University in New Jersey, has been named on the All-American first team for the first time.

It follows a series of outstanding displays for her team and she has now followed in the footsteps of Ireland’s 2018 World Cup silver medallists Ayeisha McFerran and Megan Frazer, who received similar accolades during their time in the US.

Larmour (23) was surprised and delighted at her achievement which saw her beat off competition from players from 78 other college teams to make the All-Stars first team selection.

The former Ireland U21 player, who inspired Methodist College to All-Ireland glory by captaining the Kate Russell Cup team in 2016, has been dogged by injury in recent seasons but has now fully recovered.

She said: “I’m very honoured to have been named first team All-American; it truly is a testament to the hard work of our coaching staff.

“I was a bit surprised because in a country where individual stats are important, I lack them with only two goals and seven assists for a total of 11 points for the season.

“However, I have been playing mostly in a defensive midfield role. I am most fortunate to be back playing hockey injury-free.

“I missed the best part of two seasons due to knee injuries, and I really have to thank the coaching and medical staff at Rutgers (for her return). The resources are exceptional, and I’m incredibly lucky to have access to such amazing facilities.”

Larmour is nearing the end of her stint in America and is looking forward to representing her club when she returns home.

She added: “I’m coming back to Rutgers to play this autumn (from September to November).

“We all got granted an additional ‘Covid year’ of eligibility, and I feel like I owe it to the team after the care I received during my two seasons out injured.

“After that, I will be returning home at Christmas to play for Harlequins. I’m looking forward to being back in Belfast with my friends, family and former team-mates.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Development team defeated their Great Britain counterparts 1-0 at Jordanstown in the first of a four-match series.

UCD’s Niamh Carey got the decisive goal from a well-worked penalty corner in the first half.

Head coach Dave Passmore said: “It was really good to get a win over a talented and well-funded side and we played really well for two periods.”

Seven Ulster players are in the squad and the GB games are being used as part of the preparation for a six nations tournament in Spain next month.