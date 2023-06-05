Lifetime Achievement hero Simon Bell is revelling in taking Queen’s from strength to strength

Simon Bell (left) receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Queen’s Club President Professor Donald Burden during the 125th anniversary dinner in the Great Hall of the University

Simon Bell was given a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 125th anniversary gala dinner of Queen’s University Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Bell, who has coached the Women’s Hockey club for the past 16 years, received the honour in the University’s Great Hall from Professor Donald Burden, the Club’s President, who praised his outstanding contribution, to the acclaim of over 100 guests that included former members and current players.

During the evening, Professor Burden also praised the Queen’s management for its generous support and funding which has made the Club one of the biggest and most successful in the University.

A delighted Bell said: “Having played for Queen’s as a student from 1978 to 1982, it has been a real pleasure to return to the Club as a coach, initially with the Men’s first XI and for the last 16 years with the Women’s first XI.

“During this time, I have taken great satisfaction from watching Queen’s hockey going from strength to strength, and in seeing hundreds of students developing as hockey players, form lasting friendships, and build memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.”

Chloe McAnulty, who was appointed the Hockey Development Officer at Queen’s in 2019, said she was delighted at the Award for Simon Bell.

She said: “He has been an instrumental figure not only to Queen’s hockey, but to hockey in Ireland. Simon has been a key driver for the success of hockey at this University, and this Award is most deserving. He will also receive our newly-designed hockey blazer, which we hope he will wear with pride.”

The Men’s club was admitted to the Ulster Branch in 1898 as the Queen’s College Hockey Club, and then it became the Queen’s University Club 10 years later when Queen’s achieved full university status in 1908.

Four years later, Queen’s won the Irish Senior Cup for the first time. The Club also won the Cup in 1972 under the captaincy of the British Olympian and Irish international Terry Gregg, and again in 1981 when captained by Peter McCabe.

The Men’s group has made an important contribution to Ulster and Irish hockey over the years and, fittingly, the first XI won the Premier League title in the recent 2022-23 Season, the latter of which coincided with its 125th anniversary.

The Queen’s Women’s Club was formed in 1948, and has also made an important contribution to local, national and international hockey.

McAnulty added: “When Simon Bell took over the Women’s section in 2007, it went from strength to strength. Three years later, the team won promotion to the Ulster Senior League where they have remained ever since, and they won the Premier League title in 2019.

“We currently have seven teams overall, with an Elite Athletic Programme and Hockey Academy Scholarships as well as two top class artificial pictures, so it is great to be able to say during our 125th anniversary that the future of hockey at Queen’s looks really bright.”