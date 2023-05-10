Lisnagarvey leave it late to see off Banbridge in Anderson Cup Final thriller

Lisnagarvey 4 Banbridge 3

Two goals in the final 10 minutes gave Lisnagarvey a 4-3 victory over fierce rivals Banbridge in a thrilling Anderson Cup decider.

It completed a Cup double for Garvey having beaten the same opposition in the Kirk Cup Final back in March.

Banbridge have the EY Men’s Division Championship, Champions’ Trophy and Irish Senior Cup in their trophy cabinet in what has been a fabulous season for Ulster’s ‘Big Two.’

Lisnagarvey found the breakthrough with just 12 minutes played. Matthew Aughey got the ball on the edge of the circle before beating his man and getting a powerful strike off that flew in at the near post.

Straight from the restart it was 2-0 when Andrew Williamson dispossessed his man and got a snapshot off upon entering the penalty area. This time the strike was low and hard as it found the far bottom corner.

The score remained unchanged until five minutes into the second quarter when Patrick Watson’s cross-field pass was intercepted at the halfway line by Ben Pollock to lead the Banbridge counter-attack.

The attacker managed to find team-mate Adam McKee to play him one-v-one with the goalkeeper before he slotted his effort into the bottom corner.

The home side seemed to be uplifted by their goal and immediately got their equaliser. It was again McKee who converted for Bann as he found himself free at the back post for a tap in from a squared ball.

Banbridge completed their comeback with just 27 minutes being played. From a short corner the ball was played out to the top of the circle where Matthew Stevenson’s drag flick made it 3-2 at half-time.

Into the final quarter both sides remained a threat, but it was Lisnagarvey who struck next. With nine minutes remaining James Lorimer found the equaliser from a short corner.

There was still time for one more goal as the Hillsborough side retook the lead from another short corner. This time it was Williamson who got his second of the game as his drag flick completed the comeback in a dramatic ending.