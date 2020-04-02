Lizzie Holden: If I can get over not going to the Olympics this summer, we can all agree to stay at home

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to Ireland hockey star and solicitor Lizzie Holden.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: I'm doing okay thanks. Myself and my family are healthy and well and that's the most important thing to me right now. It has been a hard adjustment trying to keep to the government's measures for the last two weeks but I've been trying my best to stay indoors, making sure to social distance myself from friends and family and washing my hands as much as I can.

Q: How have you been affected?

A: The Olympics being postponed until next summer has had a significant impact on my life plans for the next while. I work as a solicitor at DWF Solicitors in Belfast and they had very kindly agreed to let me take a career break for the next few months so that I could be available full-time in the build up to the Olympics, so those plans are now on hold. It is devastating news for us all but ultimately I know it was the right decision and it's important to focus on the bigger picture right now. My family are in contact every day via social media. It's hard not seeing them all in person but I'm just grateful they are all healthy and safe.

Q: How are you keeping fit?

A: I've been doing a lot of running in our local park or at any free football pitches that I can find. I also like to just go for a run around different areas to clear my head and mix up my training so it doesn't get too repetitive. I have some gym equipment at home so I have had to improvise on what type of strength training I can do every day and I have borrowed some boxing gloves and pads to work out with, which has been fun to try as a different type of conditioning. We also have regular contact with our strength and conditioning coach, physio and nutritionist and their support has been invaluable.

Q: How are you keeping morale up and how is the team bonding?

A: Our team and staff WhatsApp groups are buzzing every day with photos and videos of everyone's home gym or running sessions, so that has been great motivation for each of us to keep training and working hard. Also, some of the girls are very keen on jigsaw puzzles as well as myself - I thought I was doing well with a 500-piece set but that was nothing compared to some of the girls who have completed a 2000-piece jigsaw!

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from now?

A: Being at home for the last two weeks has made me realise how little time I actually spend there with my husband Matt. I have always used the excuse that I am too busy to do those annoying life admin tasks that you always want to put off so now that I have more time on my hands, I'm trying to be as productive as possible. I have been setting myself mini-goals to complete every day which has been a good distraction and gives me a small sense of achievement. We also have a five-month-old Cocker Spaniel puppy, Pepper, who has been getting a lot of love and attention 24/7!

Q: Sports fans have been staying at home too. Can you recommend a book or box set, please?

A: I am a big fan of sports documentaries and recently watched 'The Test' on Amazon Prime which follows the Australian cricket team after the ball tampering scandal in South Africa and during the Ashes against England. I didn't know very much about cricket before watching it and had to pester Matt the whole way through about the jargon and rules but it was amazing to watch how one of the world's most successful teams coped with the ups and downs of their sport. I would also highly recommend 'Formula 1 - Drive to Survive' which was another sport that I had no clue about but I was instantly hooked.

Q: What life lessons are you learning from this crisis?

A: When there has been such a dramatic shift in your lifestyle, you very quickly realise what matters most to you. To me, it's making sure that my family and friends are safe and healthy and if I can do anything to ensure that then I will, even if that means staying at home and not seeing them. I've also experienced first-hand the kindness of strangers, and you learn to appreciate the dedication, bravery and skill of the key workers who are out there risking their lives every day. My brother is a doctor and two of my best friends are nurses and I am incredibly proud and grateful of the hard work they are doing right now to keep the rest of the public safe.

Q: When this is all over, what's the first thing you will do?

A: See my team-mates from Belfast Harlequins and Ireland again. It is very hard going from seeing them nearly every day to not at all. I miss the banter at training and just getting out in the fresh air to exercise and play hockey.

Q: Your message to sports fans?

A: We all need to act responsibly and follow the government's advice to keep our family and friends safe. If I can get over the prospect of not going to the Olympics this summer then you can get over having to follow the simple measures that are in place so we can save lives.