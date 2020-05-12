Megan Frazer: 'I've had to move to isolate as my partner Claire is a key worker and that's been difficult'

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to Megan Frazer who is generally regarded as one of Ireland's finest hockey players. The Londonderry woman was a silver medallist with Ireland at the 2018 World Cup in London and is now looking forward to next year's Olympic Games in Japan.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: I'm generally keeping very well, thanks. I have been isolating with my mum, dad, sister and three dogs so I am very lucky to be around my family at this time. Over this last year or so, I have been thinking a bit more about life after international hockey. After the Olympics postponement, I applied to the FinTrU Financial Services Academy and have been offered a place which has given me a real lift, and hopefully I can obtain a job role with the company afterwards. As an athlete with heavy national team commitments, it is a blessing to find a company who can support you in representing your country.

Q: How have you been affected?

A: I have had to move home to isolate with my family because my partner Claire is a key worker. Not seeing each other for months has been difficult. Obviously training alone is a big difference and not being on or around a hockey pitch. However, this is just a drop in the ocean compared to what some families are going through.

Q: How are you keeping fit?

A: As I was in the middle of a return-to-play programme after injury, I am still adhering to quite a strict training regime. I have running programmes with distances and speeds to complete. Before the gyms closed we were able to get some equipment to keep up the gym work. I have weekly video calls with physio and strength and conditioning staff to make sure everything is going smoothly.

Megan in action for Ireland

Q: How are you maintaining morale, yours and the team?

A: The Irish squad have been keeping in touch via WhatsApp and video calls. Now that the shock of the Olympics being postponed has sunk in, you start to realise the different impact on everyone. The girls had put everything on hold and focused their entire lives around July 25-August 9 in Tokyo.

However, we have to take this as an opportunity for improvement. We've been given an extra year to develop, and I've tried to be really positive about it and taken it as a gift to get back to where I was before my injury in terms of performance.

Q: Can you recommend a book, film or box set you think stay at home sports fans might like?

A: The US Office is my favourite series in the world. It is so funny with so many great quotes. I first got into it when I was in university in America a few years ago and when I came home I found very few people who had watched it. However, myself and Irish team-mate Hannah Matthews are big fans and often share inside jokes from the show.

My favourite book is 'Tuesdays with Morrie', given to me by my good friend Sarah Scott, the Irish Under-18 girls' coach. It is moving, thought-provoking and is a very good read during this difficult time.

At the moment, I am reading a book about learning to trade on the stock market - a skill I am in the process of learning. I also love the Harry Potter books, audiobooks and movies.

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from now?

A: I am finding some similarities between lockdown and having a long-term injury, which I have a small bit of experience of. You are away from your team-mates, you're not playing the sport you love, you train alone. During my injury, there were times where it felt like it would never end, but we know eventually things will go back to normal.

My sister teaches children with special needs and every morning at home, she has us score how we are feeling that day. It seems trivial but it's actually been a nice way to know who just needs a few more cups of tea and hugs and a bit of understanding around the house.

Q: What life lessons are you learning from this?

A: The only thing that really matters is your health and your loved ones. You never know what is around the corner so I am just being really grateful that the people close to me are safe. It's heart warming to see people coming together in the community and just shows that we can actually all help each other out so easily so it's something that I hope continues post-Covid-19. I've taken the opportunity to do things I have always wanted to do like learn more songs on the guitar, learn to trade on the stock market and practice handstands. I have really enjoyed it and will be sure to make time for some of these things regularly.

Q: What's the first thing you will do when all this is over?

A: Get back to training! I am looking forward to seeing family and friends and just going for a coffee and seeing life return to normal, or whatever our new normal will be.

Q: And your message to sports fans?

A: I'm sure everyone will agree that we owe a big thank you to those key workers and NHS staff who are out there risking their own lives to help us. Look after each other. Stay at home and protect our key workers. It's crazy to think we are living in an historic moment and when it is all over hopefully we can look back and be glad we all got through it.