Mullan honoured to captain Ireland at Olympics as four Ulster women make the plane for Tokyo

Ireland captain Katie Mullan admitted this was the "toughest selection" as four Ulster players were named in the 16-strong squad for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Along with Mullan, goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran, Shirley McCay and Lizzie Holden have made the plane, while Zara Malseed has been included as a travelling reserve.

However, there is no place for Megan Frazer in the squad, a combination of injuries and unavailability over the last few years costing her a place in Japan.

Having already been ruled out due to injury prior to the squad announcement, the trio of Zoe Wilson and sisters Bethany and Serena Barr will all be absent as well.

Veteran Nikki Evans is another who drops out of the panel, a run of disappointing performances meaning she has been overtaken by other names who have impressed.

Sarah Torrans is included in the squad despite missing out on the EuroHockey Championships with an ankle injury, while defender Sarah McAuley, who made her debut against Italy at the Euros, also gets the call.

Despite also impressing against the Italians, Malseed has to be content with a place among the reserves, but she will hope that has not closed the door on her hopes of featuring.

All four Ulster players included were part of the squad that won silver at the World Cup three years ago and will hope to lead Ireland to glory in their first appearance at the Olympics.

The tournament will also prove to be a good chance for the girls in green to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the chance to qualify for the World Cup at the recent Euros.

"With competition in our squad at its best and only 16 spots available, we always knew this was going to be the toughest selection," said captain Mullan.

"Thirty one players have played a massive role in our preparations over the past 10 months and we are honoured to represent the Green Army at the Olympic games.

"There has been a tremendous amount of work put in by the girls and each of them deserve this opportunity. It's an exciting time for us and our families."

Ireland open their Olympics campaign against South Africa on 24 July before their remaining Pool A matches with the Netherlands, Germany, India and Great Britain.

Squad: Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O'Flanagan

Reserves: Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed, Liz Murphy (GK)