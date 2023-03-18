Newry out to boost survival hopes in crunch clash with Harlequins

John Metcalfe scored for Harlequins in their last win over Newry Olympic

With Sunday’s Kirk Cup decider between Lisnagarvey and Banbridge dominating proceedings this weekend, attention turns to action in the Ulster Hockey Premiership on Saturday.

There are important games at both ends of the men’s table with six teams set to be in action.

Newry Olympic travel to Belfast Harlequins in hope of a much-needed win in their bid to close the gap at the bottom of the table.

The visitors are currently four points behind Mossley with the game set to be the first of their three games in hand as they battle to stay in the division.

When the two sides last met it was the south Belfast side who took all three points with a 1-0 win at Deramore in November. A swift counter-attack was rounded off by a goal courtesy of John Metcalfe in the only goal of the game.

However, the County Down side will be hoping to build upon a win in their last game when they beat Mossley in a 3-2 cracker.

Elsewhere, Queen’s University will be hoping to take advantage in one of their games in hand over table-toppers Bangor as they host Kilkeel.

The Students have been in good form themselves, winning three of their last five with an 8-0 thrashing of North Down, the highlight of their recent run.

In the final game of the day Civil Service will be hoping to extend their gap from the bottom as they travel to fourth-placed South Antrim.

Service currently holds a four point lead on ninth-placed Mossley who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

There are also three fixtures in the Ulster Intermediate League with Antrim hosting CIYMS, Raphoe travelling to face PSNI and Saintfield taking on Portrush.

In the Women’s Premiership, Ulster Elks Head Coach Joel Cathcart is hoping his side can continue their brilliant start to the season with a win against Ballymoney.

Ulster Elks coach Joel Cathcart is pleased with his team's season so far

To date the UUJ side have won all 13 of their league games this season, most recently beating North Down 9-0 on Wednesday night. The result leaves Elks three points clear at the top having played a game fewer than nearest challengers, Lurgan.

“The season couldn’t be going much better for us if I’m honest,” said Cathcart.

It has been the perfect season so far. There are only a handful of games to go, but we still have the likes of Lurgan to play so there is a lot to play for and we are hopeful we can finish strong.”

Next up is a trip to the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre to face Ballymoney who currently sit sixth and are unbeaten in their last three.

“They will provide a threat. Ballymoney are a team who have a lot of experienced women and girls who have played a lot of hockey down the years and know how to play together,” added Cathcart.

“Going to the Joey Dunlop is never easy and I expect that to be the same again on Saturday.

“We are looking at potentially going a full season unbeaten which not a lot of teams can say they have done at this level, so it acts as motivation.”

Elsewhere there are two other Women’s Premiership matches with Armagh set to host Coleraine and Queen’s travelling to Raphoe.

Armagh, Coleraine and Raphoe currently occupy three of the bottom four spots and will be hoping for wins to help their chances of staying in the division, while a Queen’s victory could see them move into third.