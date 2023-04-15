No one had initially planned for Bangor to be in title hunt at this stage of the season, states player-coach Ryan Burgess

Hockey

Ryan Burgess admits it was not on Bangor's agenda to be in a title fight at this stage of the season — © Rowland White/Press Eye

Bangor travel to South Antrim today in what is set to be a potential title decider in the Ulster Hockey Men’s Premier League.

The north Down outfit go into the match in third-place whilst their opponents occupy top spot, however there are just three points splitting the teams with two games left.

Entering the league as a newly-promoted side this campaign, Bangor player-coach Ryan Burgess admits he didn’t see this season being quite so good as it has been.

“I think it would be naive to say this season hasn’t been better than anticipated; if in September you told us we would be in this position with a couple of games to go, we would have laughed,” he said.

“We never really set out any goals for the season, we just wanted to take it a game at a time and see what our competition was like and go from there.”

Bangor have never won the Premier League, but now stand a very real chance of doing so in the next couple of weeks – something that wasn’t even being spoken about internally until recent weeks.

On the realisation, Burgess continued: “As a coaching staff, we didn’t really want to talk about it much, but when we beat South Antrim at home it began to be mentioned, and after we played Queen’s away we realised we were in the title race for real.”

They go into their clash against South Antrim knowing a win is vital for their chances with the league set to finish next weekend.

A victory would put them above the Lisburn side on goal difference and two points ahead of Queen’s, albeit having played a game more than the Students.

However, Burgess believes a league win would be a massive upset.

“It would be our club’s biggest-ever achievement and probably one of the biggest shocks ever in Ulster Hockey as well as something for the squad to be really proud of, but we need a few things to go our way first,” he explained.

There are three other fixtures in the division today, with NICS hoping to close the gap to North Down to just two points as they take on Kilkeel in their bid to escape the relegation Play-Off spot.

Elsewhere, fourth takes on fifth as Portadown and Belfast Harlequins go head-to-head at Edenvilla, while bottom-of-the-league Newry Olympic host seventh-placed North Down.