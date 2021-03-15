'Nothing was going to stop us': Katie Mullan hails Ireland's shock victory over Great Britain

Ireland captain Katie Mullan was delighted with her side's 'special' 2-1 win over Great Britain. The third and final match of the series takes place on Tuesday at 2pm.

Ireland stunned reigning Olympic champions Great Britain with a sensational 2-1 victory at the Dub yesterday to square the three-match friendly series.

Nobody in the current Ireland squad had ever been on the winning side against GB until yesterday, including Ulster's Shirley McCay, who has been a regular in the set-up for 15 years.

Indeed, you have to go back two decades for Ireland's last positive result against either GB or England, with a 1-1 draw at the same venue back in 2001 against the latter, the match in question.

"We've never beaten the GB team before, they're current Olympic Gold Medalists, so to do it on home soil is special," said proud captain Katie Mullan. "I think the character of the girls, in the second half especially, was second to none and I'm so proud of their performance.

"At international level it's the fine margins, but we stayed in it and we fought the tough fight in the first half. We came out all guns blazing in the second half, and I think there was nothing going to stop us in that second half. We're delighted with the win today."

Ireland had to come from behind yesterday after losing Saturday's opener 2-1 and second-half goals from Chloe Watkins and Roisin Upton sealed a memorable victory the hosts just about deserved.

The result will give the Irish a real shot in the arm in terms of self-belief ahead of their meeting with GB at the Olympic Games at the end of July.

Ireland coach Sean Dancer included six of the seven Ulster players in the training panel in his squad yesterday with Megan Frazer rested.

In the seventh minute, Ulster goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran brought off a superb save from Giselle Ansley at a penalty corner and then repeated the feat from Anna Toman.

Ireland countered immediately and Ulster's Lizzie Colvin missed a gilt-edged chance at the far post after Deirdre Duke had found her unmarked, Maddie Hinch smothering the shot.

GB took the lead in the 26th minute as Sarah Evans set up Laura Unsworth, one of the 2016 Rio gold medallists, who scored with a first-time shot.

Three minutes after the break, Chloe Watkins equalised with a terrific backhand shot from the edge of the circle after being set up by Colvin and advancing into the danger area.

Shona McCallin should have taken advantage of some great GB play in the 59th minute, but she shot wide when unmarked at the par post.

With seven minutes left and GB also down to 10 players after Sarah Jones was sin-binned, Lizzie Neal fouled the hugely impressive Anna O'Flanagan and Upton converted the resulting penalty stroke off Hinch's glove for a dramatic late winner.

On Saturday it was GB who came from behind to emerge deserving 2-1 winners after looking a little ring-rusty early on - understandably as they hadn't played a competitive match since last November.

Upton gave Ireland the lead on seven minutes from a penalty stroke, but second-half defensive errors proved to the hosts' undoing.

Lily Owsley tapped in the equaliser on 47 minutes and Sarah Robertson grabbed the winner in the final quarter.

Ireland captain Mullan said: "We were disappointed with our second half performance and we were punished for our mistakes."

The teams meet again in the final game of the series at the Dub tomorrow (3pm).

Ireland: Ayeisha McFerran; Nikki Evans, Katie Mullan (capt.), Shirley McCay, Lena Tice, Beth Barr, Chloe Watkins, Lizzie Colvin, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Anna O'Flanagan; subs: Liz Murphy, Michelle Carey, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Sarah Hawkshaw, Niamh Carey, Deirdre Duke.

GB: Maddie Hinch; Sarah Jones, Sarah Evans, Ellie Rayer, Susannah Townsend, Shona McCallin, Laura Unsworth, Leah Wilkinson, Lizzie Neal, Hollie Pearne-Webb (capt.), Anna Toman; subs: Sarah Robertson, Issy Petter, Lily Owsley, Fiona Crackles, Giselle Ansley.