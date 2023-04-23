Penalty corners prove route to Champions Trophy glory for Banbridge as they beat Lisnagarvey

Banbridge 3 Lisnagarvey 1

It was a champagne moment for Banbridge as they got the better of Lisnagarvey in the EYHL Champions’ Trophy Final — © irishhockey.ie

Banbridge got the better of their Ulster rivals, Lisnagarvey, to life the end of season Champions’ Trophy in Dublin.

With the EYHL League crown already in the trophy cabinet it was no surprise that the team from Lisburn who pushed them all the way for the title would be up against them again.

The ‘derby’ is never a game for the faint-hearted and so it proved again as Bann raced into an early lead and never looked back.

The pair made it to the final courtesy of nail-biting victories in Saturday’s semi-finals, ‘Garvet edging past Monkstown by two goals to one, while Bann got the better of Glenanne by the odd goal in seven.

And they got off to a dream start as thet ook the lead with just three minutes on the clock.

It came from a well-worked penalty corner routine, finished by Louis Rowe, and this was to be the story of the match, with all four goals coming via this route.

There was no further scoring in the first or second quarter and it was 1-0 at half-time but Jake Rowe doubled Banbridge’s lead on 40 minutes converting a penalty corner.

Four minutes later Joshua Moffett added a third goal from yet another penalty corner to make it 3-0.

Lisnagarvey finally got on the scoresheet for what would prove to be a consolation goal.

Andrew Williamson converted a penalty corner but that was as good as it got for Lisanagarvey as they had to give second best to their old rivals again.

For Banbridge though the celebrations will be over quickly as they now turn their attention to a potential treble.

They return to UCD next weekend for the Irish Senior Cup Final at UCD next weekend with the first two already in the trophy cabinet and Glenanne standing in their way of the hat-trick.

The women’s final was a much tighter affair with former UCD player Rachel Kelly coming back to haunt her old side, UCD, with the only goal of the game.

BANBRIDGE: Luke Roleston; Alexander Tierney (captain) , Johnny McKee , Peter Brown, Jake Rowe, Eugene Magee, Sam Farson, Owen Magee, Mark Cowan, Louis Rowe, Charlie Rowe, Joshua Moffatt, Hugh McShane, Mark Barlow, Matthew McKee, David Finlay

LISNAGARVEY: James Milliken, Jonathan Bell, Jonathan Lynch, Mark Mc Nelis, James Corry (captain), Peter McKibbin, Andrew Williamson, Daniel Nelson, Harry Morris, Andrew Edgar, Oliver Kidd, James Lorimar, Matthew Aughey, Daniel Murray, Craig Getty, Mackenzie Connor

Meanwhile, it was certainly a case of onwards and upwards in Bangor this weekend,

The city’s football team gained promotion to the Lough 41 Championship on Saturday and yesterday it was the turn of the men’s hockey side.

Ryan Burgess’ side defeated Leinster’s Portnane by four goals to three in a thrilling EYHL2 Men’s Qualifying Play-off at Banbridge.

There was little indication of the drama to come in an uninspiring opening 14 minutes before Bangor took the lead with a Rhys Cunnigham field goal.

The game then swung right around as early in the second quarter Portrane were awarded a penalty stroke which was converted by Anthony Glutz in the 19th minute.

Portrane then took the lead on 24 minute through a Sean Graham goal from open play to lead 2-1 at the break.

Nathan Belshaw got the Ulstermen back on level terms in the 44th minute with another goal from open play before another dramatic twist.

Bangor player-coach gave his side the lead in the 57th minute when he converted a penalty corner.

But back came Portrane with a second goal of the match for Glutz this time from open play in the 65th minute.

The game was heading towards a shoot-out until Burgess converted a last minute penalty corner to give victory to north Down men.