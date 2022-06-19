Ronnie Smyth: Devoted Annadale hockey coach ‘stunned’ by BEM award for services to youth sport

Ronnie Smyth and his wife Liz, with scheme manager at Cairnshill Court, Frances Andrews, as Radius Housing organised a tea party to celebrate Ronnie's achievement.

Ronnie Smyth and his wife Liz are joined by scheme manager at Cairnshill Court, Frances Andrews from Radius Housing.

Belfast man Ronnie Smyth has led an exceptional sporting life which has now been recognised by the Queen in her Jubilee Honours with a British Empire Medal for his services to hockey and youth sport.

To mark the occasion on Sunday, his friends and neighbours came together to hold a party to celebrate Ronnie’s award.

Mr Smyth is a stalwart of Ulster hockey. Those who know Ronnie are well aware of his dedication to sport, and the commitment he has given to training so many young people.

He has been a key figure at Annadale Hockey Club in Belfast since its inception, not only as a player and then coach, but also instrumental in the formation and success of the club's junior system which has produced many talented players as well as internationals.

Over the Covid pandemic even more people got the chance to find out about his life as he put pen to paper and wrote a book about his life.

With the help of his wife, Liz, Ronnie published ‘Keep your Eye on the Ball - The Life of Ronnie Smyth’, which tracks his journey from the Holyland area of south Belfast, to playing for Linfield Youth team and Annadale hockey club, before leading and inspiring young people as a teacher and coach.

And in just a few weeks the book sold out, raising more than £3000 for local youth sports clubs.

Ronnie managed youth basketball and hockey teams, including the first ever Irish Boys International Hockey team, which took him across Europe and America.

His commitment to working with youth teams extended to a role at the Northern Ireland Sports Council..

A few years ago, as Ronnie’s eyesight began to deteriorate, he and his wife moved into Cairnshill Court, a sheltered housing scheme run by Radius Housing. It was here, encouraged by Radius Housing Scheme Co-Ordinator Frances Andrews, that Ronnie began to write - aided by typist and editor Liz.

With such a rich life, it will be no surprise to the hockey community that Ronnie was one of those named by the Queen in the hon-ours list which celebrate her Jubilee at Monarch.

Ronnie said: “This is a fantastic honour, and I am really stunned that it has been given to me.

"A lifetime playing and coaching sport across Belfast and beyond was the only reward I really needed, and I have so many memories of that time, the people I’ve met and the situations I’ve been in are incredible.”

Speaking about the passion Ronnie had for sharing his memoirs, Frances Andrews from Radius Housing added: “Ronnie and Liz are a wonderful couple who always have a story to tell that will put a smile on your face.

"The passion and enthusiasm they have to encourage youth sport and community is infectious. Ronnie is held in such high regard here, and now even the Queen can be counted as one of his fans.”

Ronnie’s wife Liz said their whole family is “so proud of everything Ronnie has done,” and he hasn’t eased up in recent years - first the book and now this award.

"He’s always been down to earth, so I don’t think this will change Ronnie one bit, he’ll still be telling stories about his many adventures in sport,” she concluded.