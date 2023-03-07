Royal School Armagh and Strathearn set to lock horns in Schools’ Cup decider

Strathearn are looking for their school's first title since 1992 — © Stephen Hamilton

Royal School Armagh and Strathearn School will lock horns this afternoon in what should be an exciting Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup Final at Stormont PlayBall (2.00pm).

The clash will see an Armagh side who have long been tabbed as favourites to win the tournament come up against a talented Strathearn side, who are hoping that they can upset the formbook on the day.

Indeed, when these two sides last met only a matter of weeks ago, it was the Belfast school who came out on top on that occasion, but that will do little to assuage the belief that Armagh are odds-on to lift the trophy.

The Royal School’s starting line-up boasts a considerable wealth of talent, the majority of whom also play for Armagh Hockey Club’s senior first team, and, driven on by a desire not to finish in second place for the second year running — they lost 1-0 to Methodist College in last year’s Final — it appears to be Armagh’s title to lose.

Sisters Joni and Annie Cunningham were at the forefront of their 4-1 win over Banbridge Academy in the Semi-Finals two weeks ago, while Ireland under-16 international Scarlett Taylor should also be at the forefront of their silverware bid.

“We’re extremely excited. I really don’t have the words to describe how excited we are to be one step closer to winning the trophy,” said Armagh captain Anna McKew.

“Every training session, every game, every meeting we’re talking about the disappointment we felt last year. A lot of the girls don’t want to feel that again.

“We’re determined to get our names on the trophy this year. That’s definitely our drive to go and win.”

But for Strathearn, this is a team that has steadily built over the last seven years and is keen to end their time in high school by creating even more history on top of what they have already achieved.

Thirty years had elapsed between their previous visit to the Final and today, with their tense 1-0 win over Belfast Royal Academy in their own last-four tie one that swung on Lucie McNaught’s fantastic penalty corner finish.

But not just happy to have reached the Final, Strathearn are eager to follow in the footsteps of that 1992 side who not only made the decider but went on to lift the title, and captain Niamh Hatfield is encouraged by the togetherness of their squad.

“It was amazing to make some history for the school by reaching the Final. There’s a wee bit of pressure that came with it but we knew we had the team to do it, so we were determined to prove that,” she beamed.

“We’ve experienced a lot of loss over the last seven years, so for us it felt like this was our year and it’s amazing we’re going to get the chance to try and prove that in the Final.

“We’re really tight as a team and that mindset has helped us grow. We’re going to have to work hard for it in the Final, though.”

Despite their comfortable win over Banbridge a couple of weeks ago, and the fact that they have already won the Ulster Hockey Schools’ Super League this season, McKew believes we have yet to see them at their top level yet.

“I think we play together as a team very well, we’re a real team. We like passing the ball and moving. As the season has gone on, we’ve gotten better and we think we’ll use that to our advantage,” added the captain.

“We didn’t create as much as we would have liked from open play in the Semi-Final, but that means we know we have so much more to offer in the Final.”

And while confident that they have what it takes to be the ones etching their names on the trophy this afternoon, Hatfield admits they know they will have to be at their best to overcome their opponents at Stormont.

“We’re going to have to work hard. The nerves, we need to make sure the whole game we stay calm and control the ball well,” she added.

“I didn’t play in our previous game against Armagh but the girls said it was really tough and we expect no different this time around.

“But we’re all ready to go to lift that trophy.”

All of the action from Stormont will be live blogged on the Belfast Telegraph Sport website. Head to belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport to follow along from 1pm.