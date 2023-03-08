Royal School Armagh’s hard work only beginning after Schools’ Cup glory, insists captain Anna McKew

Royal School Armagh captain Anna McKew says their hard work isn’t done yet as the newly crowned Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup champions turn their sights to All-Ireland glory.

Armagh lived up to their favourites billing as they edged past a stubborn Strathearn side in the Final at Stormont PlayBall, goals from Rhianna Gillespie and Joni Cunningham – both from penalty corner routines – earning them a 2-0 win in the decider.

In stark contrast to the scenes at Lisnagarvey a year ago, when Armagh were left devastated after losing 1-0 to Methodist College in the Final, it was the girls in white who were celebrating at the final hooter this time around.

But even though they have added the Schools’ Cup title to the Superleague title they won earlier in the year, McKew is adamant that they are not done yet and that the Kate Russell Cup is the next one in their crosshairs.

"Completely and utterly over the moon. I can’t believe it. Our hard work finally paid off. That moment of lifting the trophy with the girls around me – no feeling can compare to that,” beamed the Armagh skipper.

"Unfortunately we came up just short last year, but we kept most of the same team and this year we won Superleague and now that we’ve won the Cup, last year is now firmly in the past and we are now champions.

"But the work isn’t over, we now have Kate Russell coming up and we have our sights set on that. We won Superleague and we’ve now won the Cup, so this is just another step to add for this team and we’re eager to win all three.

"We can do it one more time.”

In what was a tense and hard-fought match, there was nothing to separate the two sides in a first quarter that was short of quality scoring chances and was played mostly between the 25s, but it took just three minutes of the second quarter for the deadlock to be broken.

It was Gillespie who was the finisher, Annie Cunningham winning the penalty corner after hitting the post on the backhand, and although Scarlett Taylor’s initial shot was blocked, the ball fell kindly to Gillespie who rifled the shot through the legs of Strathearn goalkeeper Sarah Tweedie.

But if the first half was one of limited chances, then the third quarter was an education in how taking chances can be the difference in key games.

At one end, Karis Hamilton did superbly to manufacture the opportunity for Sophie Hoey right in front of goal, only for the ball to never settle on the Strathearn ace’s stick, and only two minutes later they found themselves two goals down.

With literally the last play of the quarter, Armagh won a penalty corner and it was Joni Cunningham who produced the finishing touch to double their lead heading into the fourth.

Strathearn did apply a little more pressure but, in truth, the game was gone and Armagh were the closer to adding to the scoreline as Ellie Edwards had a shot blocked, while McKew nearly set up Annie Cunningham.

All that was left was for Armagh to celebrate going one step further than last season, and now they have even loftier ambitions to aim for.

"It was a hard match. Definitely wasn’t our best performance, but we got the goals and the victory, and that’s all that counts. We did well keeping them out of our ‘D’ and even outside the 25, and our four in midfield were superb at doing that,” added McKew.

"That goal right after that first quarter, once we had settled in, was really well timed and gave us the vision that we knew we could do this. The second goal was the decider and we were able to play out the time much more comfortably, which was when we knew it was ours.”

ROYAL SCHOOL ARMAGH: Jessica George, Lucy Ferris, Rhianna Gillespie, Joni Cunningham, Beth Monaghan, Ellie Stevenson, Chloe McBride, Ellie Edwards, Anna McKew (captain), Scarlett Taylor, Annie Cunningham, Hannah Smith, Niamh Smith, Gabriella Moore, Grace McCool, Daisy Nicholson, Vicky Cupples.

STRATHEARN SCHOOL: Eva Ralston, Sophie Hoey, Ruby Rebbeck, Jess Ryan, Niamh Hatfield (captain), Lucie McNaught, Karis Hamilton, Rhiannon Davies, Connie Hanna, Emmy Thornton, Erin McClure, Georgia Thornton, Anna Kirk, Sarah Tweedie, Eva Kissenpfennig, Katie Hunter, Mac Eager.