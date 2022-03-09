Schools' Cup hockey final: Amy Hunter goal gives Methody the win over Royal School Armagh as heroics 'up there' with cricket world record

Royal School Armagh 0-1 Methodist College

Cricket world record holder turned Schools' Cup star Amy Hunter says becoming the goal-scoring hero for Methody is right up there with her international sporting achievement.

The 16-year-old's penalty corner variation was enough to give her side a record 20th outright win in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Schools' Cup with a 1-0 victory over Royal School Armagh in a tense final.

It was just last October that, a week before her 16th birthday, Hunter shot to fame when she became the youngest cricketer to score a century in a one-day international.

Fast forward five months and she is now the toast of Methodist College. While only one of those successes caused ripples across global sport, for Hunter herself the pecking order isn't anywhere near as clear cut.

Methody co-captains Anna Pim and Ella Armstrong lift the Schools' Cup trophy aloft. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College’s Amy Hunter, left, reacts after scoring against Royal School Armagh in the Belfast Telegraph Schools Hockey Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh’s Grace McCool, centre, in action against Methodist College in the Belfast Telegraph Schools Cup Hockey Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College’s Sophie Moffett, left, and Royal School Armagh’s Scarlett Taylor in action during the Belfast Telegraph Schools Cup Hockey Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College’s Jiwon Hong, left, in action against Royal School Armagh’s Niamh Smith

Methodist College’s Adriana Cutrona, right, in action against Royal School Armagh in the Belfast Telegraph Schools Hockey Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

"I think this is up there, it's unbelievable," she beamed. "The girls have worked so hard together since the start of the season. We had a dream and it's come true today.

"It means absolutely everything to do this with the girls that I've always played with.

"Last year (when the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic) was quite difficult because we thought we would have a really good chance in the Cup but Covid intervened. We had a tough run this year and this was a really close encounter today but it's amazing to come out on top."

The goal was the one piece of real attacking quality in an otherwise tense match. When Methody tried the same penalty corner variation for the third time, it paid off. Hunter played a neat one-two with Ella Armstrong - up there with her co-captain Anna Pim as Player of the Match - before tucking a fine finish into the bottom corner.

"Initially it came out to me and then I switched it to Ella," she explained. "I shouted that I was on and Ella trusted me to give me the ball. It worked out for the best."

After that variation, with the injection played short, had been defended twice before, they could have been forgiven for reverting to the standard drag attempt that had paid dividends for Armstrong for the semi-final winner.

But, as explained by Ella, whose sister Anna was part of the last Methody team to win the trophy in 2016 and whose brother Thomas won the rugby version in 2019, it was a pointed decision to stick to their guns.

"I think they knew what we were going to do from seeing our short corners before," she mused. "We had a bit of a variation and Amy called it after the first one. We knew there was the space there and that we just had to execute it so we kept going for it. We were just glad that we could get that one on target and get the goal from it.

"As soon as you start school, this is your dream. You want to do it with all your friends so it's amazing to be able to do it."

It had been a tight opening quarter as Methody forced the only real shot in anger. Sophie Moffett was the one to unleash it with a solo run down the left flank, forging her way inside the circle and crashing in a reverse effort that had to be superbly saved by Armagh goalkeeper Jessica George.

The second quarter was something remarkably similar to the first, with plenty of ebb and flow, few periods of sustained pressure from either side and Methody shading the chances. They managed to force the first penalty corner of the afternoon as the rain came down once again, but trying a variation that was eventually shifted to Ruby Tindal at the back post, the chance was smothered before she could get the shot away.

It was the third quarter in which this final sprang to life! Armagh started by playing their best hockey of the game and forced a scrambling save out of Methody keeper Enya Derby, who managed to get Ellie Edwards' shot away before it could cross the line after good work from Lucy Johnston.

Then Methody sprang into life. A penalty corner well won by Moffett was defended but when another - MCB's third of the day - was given, they made no mistake. Again it was taken short for the same variation they had played all day. This time Hunter played a superbly-worked one-two with Armstrong and fired into the bottom corner.

Armagh did respond with their first penalty corner of the day but it was well defended by Armstrong, who was out quickly to smother the shot.

The country school also did their bit to put the pressure on throughout the final quarter, forcing another two penalty corners but both times Jodie Simmons - who had scored in the semi-final - saw her shots well charged down and deflected behind.

They looked bright besides that too and had some dangerous attacks down the left but top defensive work, primarily from Armstrong, held them at bay.

In the end, Methody managed to see out what was a very hard-earned victory. Such was the nature of a tight game, they'll feel they earned it through one moment of quality and their defensive efforts, led by co-captains Armstrong and Pim.

On the other hand, RS Armagh have a right to feel a touch unfortunate, having pushed Methody all the way thanks to the danger provided by Ellie Edwards and Jodie Simmons.

Now MCB can look forward to the Kate Russell All-Ireland finals in two weeks' time.

"The icing's on the cake but that would be the cherry on top," concluded co-captain Pim.

