Schools' Cup hockey semi-finals: Methody to face Armagh Royal in final after tight victories at Comber Road

Methody 1-0 Rainey EndowedBallyclare High School 1-2 Royal School ArmaghScroll across to see 20 photos from today's games

Lucy Mackey, Alex Doyle and Lucy Johnston of Royal School Armagh vs Megan Cochrane, Nell Campbell and Issy McGrugan of Ballyclare High School Belfast Telegraph schools cup hockey launch on February 9th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

All set for the Schoolgirls' Senior Cup semi-finals are Lucy Mackey, Alex Doyle, Lucy Johnston of Royal School Armagh, Sarah Goodwin (Rainey), Ella Armstrong and Anna Pim (Methodist College) as well as Megan Cochrane, Nell Campbell and Issy McGrugan of Ballyclare High School.

Royal School Armagh celebrate after Annie Cunningham, centre, scored against Ballyclare High School in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh celebrate after Annie Cunningham, centre, scored against Ballyclare High School in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh’s Jodie Simmons, left, in action against Ballyclare High School’s Nell Campbell in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh celebrate after Annie Cunningham, right, scored against Ballyclare High School in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh’s Ellie Stevenson, right in action against Ballyclare High School’s Rachel Steele in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh’s Jodie Simmons (9) celebrates with Annie Cunningham after scoring a goal against Ballyclare High School in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh’s Jodie Simmons (9) celebrates with Annie Cunningham after scoring a goal against Ballyclare High School in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Sophie Moffett, left, of Methodist College is tackled by Rainey Endowed’s Sarah Goodwin during the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Finals at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Royal School Armagh’s Jodie Simmons, left, in action against Ballyclare High School’s Nell Campbell in the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Final at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College’s Amy Hunter in action playing against Rainey Endowed during their Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Finals at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College celebrate after winning against Rainey Endowed during their Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Finals at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College celebrate after winning against Rainey Endowed during their Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Finals at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College celebrate after winning against Rainey Endowed during their Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Finals at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methodist College’s Amy Hunter, left, celebrates with Jiwon Hong after winning against Rainey Endowed during their Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls Cup Semi Finals at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Picture by Peter Morrison

Methody and Royal School Armagh will face off in the final on March 9 after two thrilling semis at Comber Road.

It will be Methody against Armagh Royal in the final of the Belfast Telegraph Schoolgirls' Senior Cup final after two tight semis on Wednesday at Comber Road.

First up, Royal School Armagh produced a comeback win to edge out Ballyclare HS 2-1 thanks to late goals from Jodie Simmons and Annie Cunningham. Then favourites Methody were made to work hard for their place in the decider as they edged a spirited Rainey Endowed 1-0 thanks to Ella Armstrong's early goal.

The two teams will meet in the final, again played at Lisnagarvey HC's Comber Road, in two weeks' time on March 9, pass-back 2pm.

Six-time winners Armagh will be playing their first final place since their last win in the competition back in 2010. Goals from Jill Johnston and Joanne Orr were enough for a 2-0 win over Omagh Academy that day, securing their sixth win in a prolific 10-year period.

Methody have won the trophy a record 19 times, although only four of those have come since the Second World War. The most recent came in 2016 when they made the most of their first final appearance since 1993 with a 1-0 win over Sullivan Upper, thanks to captain Katie Larmour's goal.

Here's all you need to know about the semi-finals:

Methody 1-0 Rainey Endowed: 'Ella-slap' sends Methody through

One 'Ella-slap' was enough to send Methody through to the final of the Belfast Telegraph Schools' Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Rainey Endowed.

That's what co-captain Ella Armstrong's efforts from penalty corners have been branded by her team-mates this year and it was from the first corner of the day that she managed to convert the would-be winner, Methody seeing out the win despite late pressure from a dogged Rainey side.

"I just wanted to get it on target," Armstrong said afterwards. "Everybody was in there so I thought if I could just get it on target we could see what happened with rebounds or anything.

"I think a Rainey girl touched it in, in the end. We made it hard for ourselves but a win's a win."

It looked like it would be a much more routine affair when Methody enjoyed a totally dominant first quarter. In fact, Rainey had goalkeeper Aoife Doyle to thank for being just 1-0 behind after the first quarter, although there was little she could do to stop the goal eight minutes in.

More penalty corners followed and it took a goal-line clearance from Sarah Goodwin to deny Armstrong a second goal later in the quarter. Rainey did break upfield once and created a good opportunity when Hannah O'Neill was played in. She did well to send a shot towards the bottom corner but Methody goalkeeper Enya Darby made a top save to begin what would be an impressive individual performance.

Methody's onslaught continued in the second quarter and the quick, skilful Sophie Moffett had a huge opportunity when a long ball caught the Rainey defence too high up the pitch to send her clear. Once again though, Doyle came to the rescue with a stunning save one-on-one, diving at the forward's feet.

Rainey strengthened as half-time drew closer but couldn't make a couple of penalty corners tell on the scoreboard. O'Neill fed in Georgina McGuckin shortly before the break but just before she could pull the trigger, Evie Duncan stole in to take possession in the nick of time.

While Methody pressed at the start of the third quarter, they struggled to create chances for the second and, on the break, Rainey again showed their threat. O'Neill fed in Aimee McClure on their most dangerous break and when the cross came in, a deflection off a defensive stick required a scrambling save from Methody goalkeeper Darby.

Rainey pushed hard to find a leveller during the final quarter and were given a boost when Methody were forced to play the final five minutes a player down thanks to a yellow card for cricket star Amy Hunter.

There was a growing feeling there would be one final chance and it duly arrived. It was the swashbuckling Gabi Scott who stole possession inside the opposition half and raced into the circle, where her strong shot was well saved by Enya Darby.

In the end, that save proved enough to send her side through to the final but for co-captain Anna Pim, the hard work starts now.

"We can improve and we've got a lot of hard work to do. We'll watch the game back and see from there," she said.

"At quarter-time we were all over them but then it just seemed to change and went the other way. It's a cup tie and you have to give it your all. We knew they would come back at us.

"That's when you have to hold tight and run down the clock. It's not a hockey thing, it's really a mindset thing."

Ballyclare High School 1-2 Royal School Armagh: Simmons scorcher sets up late comeback win

Royal School Armagh star Jodie Simmons is determined to savour every bit of the Schools' Cup final build-up after a stunning final quarter comeback earned a narrow win over Ballyclare High School in Wednesday's first semi-final.

Issy McGrugan looked for much of the game like she might have done enough to send the High School through but a scorcher from Simmons and last gasp winner from Annie Cunningham turned the game on its head in the final quarter.

It was a result that was harsh on Ballyclare's outstanding Rachel Black and her well-marshalled defence but equally just reward for the offensive efforts of Armagh vice-captain Lucy Mackey and impressive goal-scorer Simmons.

Having won the competition with her previous school Banbridge Academy back in 2019, she's now got the chance for a unique double in the finals on March 9.

"I was only a wee fourth year back then," she laughed of that previous success, "so I didn't really understand the significance of it and what it meant but now that I'm an Upper Sixth, to finish my school career in a final is unbelievable. We've worked so hard all year and last year as well and it's all been worth it in the end now to back it through.

"We always end up stealing it in the last quarter but I didn't think today would be our day. I don't know what was going through my mind. I passed line (into the circle), looked down and thought 'If I just hit this it might go in'," she laughed.

"I couldn't believe it. It was absolutely overwhelming to see it actually go in.

"Then I was thinking about which run-in I was going to take and all of a sudden Annie shoves it into the bottom corner. I couldn't believe it, I thought I was dreaming. My heart nearly thumped out of my chest!"

Ballyclare led after the first quarter as vice-captain McGrugan gobbled up the opener, ruthless on the rebound when her side's first penalty corner of the day had been blocked on the line.

Armagh threatened to hit back immediately but good work by BHS goalkeeper Jessica George denied Katie Ireland and then Black deflected the impressive Mackey's penalty corner wide with the last action of the quarter.

That relentless press continued in the second quarter but Ballyclare goalkeeper Joy Duncan's strong performance continued with a remarkable triple save, twice denying Ellie Edwards before also kicking clear a well-struck follow-up from Simmons.

From then until the half, Ballyclare at least managed to protect their goalkeeper, largely thanks to the stout defensive efforts of Black, thwarting attack after attack and barking orders across her back line.

The sides traded penalty corners in the third quarter, although both came and went without a shot being unleashed in anger as Armagh continued to dominate the play without sign of reward.

The final quarter was typically full of incident as Armagh finally made their dominance count in the most spectacular of fashions.

First it was a stunning individual effort from Simmons, who went on a solo run down the right before cutting inside and unleashing an unstoppable reverse beyond the goalkeeper before those hard-working defenders could pinch the ball.

Armagh continued to push to avoid penalty run-ins and managed to do it in the penultimate minute with their sixth penalty corner of the day.

It was a variation they had played twice previously and finally it worked when they shifted the ball right for Edwards to cross back into the centre where Annie Cunningham managed to bundle home the winner.

After the final whistle, Simmons made time to console some of her friends in the opposition dug-out.

"I play Ulster and Irelands with some of those girls so I've known them for three or four years and I'm really good friends with them. It's heart-breaking to see them upset because they wanted this so much as well but only one team can go through," she concluded.

Here are the matches as they happened on our live blog: