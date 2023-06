The Ireland team that took on England in 1957, including Bob Poots. Standing: B.L. Thonson (Umpire), G. McElroy, G. McCaw, N. O’Dwyer, R. Satchwell, R.B. Poots, R. Wilson, A.T. Cutter (Umpire). Seated: H.D. Judge, A. Allister, S. Johnson, D. Hennessy, A.D. Rose.

The Queen’s University Hockey Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary this evening with a special black-tie dinner in the Great Hall attended by former members from the late 1950s up to the present day.