'They weren't sure if I'd ever walk again but now I'm aiming for the Olympics': Ireland hockey star Matthew Bell tells his tale of ongoing brain tumour recovery

"Do you want a cup of coffee? I'm making one anyway."

It's a crisp autumn afternoon in Waringstown, Co Down, and, at first glance, there's nothing amiss in the Bell household.

There's a washing line full of sports clothes - Matthew's sponsors Adidas emblazoned across it all - while the kettle is popped on and a couple of chairs pulled up on the patio.

Banbridge Hockey Club stalwart John is just back from a morning's golf, his wife Suzanne smiles as she talks about daughter Ashlea and the upcoming arrival of her first grandchild in a few months' time.

Son Matthew, the 27-year-old Ireland international and current hockey hero of the family, is full of jokes as usual. He rises from his seat and pauses for a brief second before walking to the kitchen.

It's the pause that offers the only hint that all is not quite as it once was. It's a split second that portrays a hellish 13 months spent recovering from life-saving brain surgery, complete with heavy courses of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Matthew's world - based around a professional hockey career in Germany with world-renowned club Crefelder HTC - came crashing down in September 2019, on Friday 13th to be exact.

"Friday 13th," he reiterates, wide-eyed. "I wasn't superstitious whatsoever but that's changed my perception.

"That's the day I was told I had a brain tumour the size of three golf balls and was about to undergo emergency surgery the next morning because I was in danger of having a brain haemorrhage."

Less than three months previous, he had made his 100th appearance for Ireland in an 11-0 win over Singapore. All seemed well, until a rather bizarre loss of form paved the way to the discovery of a germinoma tumour, which had been lying dormant since before birth.

"We played a match in Glasgow in July and speaking to my friends in the Irish team now, they say I could barely stop the ball. Everybody was wondering what was going on," he says, retelling stories passed on to him in order to fill the gaps of short-term memory loss that stretches from that summer until over two months after his initial surgery.

"They had been saying I wouldn't get selected for the Euros in August and I didn't. Everybody thought something wasn't right. I was playing like I'd never played hockey before apparently.

"Then I went to Belgium because I had been recommended to Dragons but played like an absolute ham. The coach took me aside to say it wasn't going to work out and that they had been expecting a higher quality of player for an international."

There had been signs off the pitch too, although migraines and sickness in the days after his grandfather's passing were put down more to grief than any underlying concern and a GP's appointment was cancelled when the symptoms settled down after the funeral.

On arriving back in Germany for a third season at Krefelder, two dizzy spells - one resulting in a collapse on to a food table at a post-game meal - meant there must have been something at work.

"I rang the club manager, whose husband is a doctor. Crefelder are very well connected in medical circles so they got me an MRI for the next day," he says.

"I hadn't told my parents anything about the dizzy spells because I didn't want to worry them. So they just got a phone call out of the blue on that Friday 13th to say I was having brain surgery."

Family time: Matthew Bell with his parents John and Suzanne

"We had flown home from Spain the day before and I was still in holiday-mode," recalls mum Suzanne. "Matthew sent a message to ask if we were both together and said he was going to ring. 'Mum and dad, I've a brain tumour the size of three golf balls and I'm getting an operation tomorrow'.

"What?," she says, shaking her head at the remembrance of it. "We couldn't believe it. Then he had to go off the phone to see the doctor and we were just left trying to take this in.

"He video-called us later with a drain in his head. Professor Scholtz - he was a leading neurosurgeon and friend of the hockey club who they asked to perform the surgery - said he would be in hospital for a week so we only packed hand luggage."

In the end, it was more like six weeks and five surgeries before being brought back to Northern Ireland by air ambulance, where the cancer treatment could begin.

The initial seven-hour surgery, which started 10 minutes before John and Suzanne, along with Matthew's then girlfriend Lauren, arrived at the hospital, was successful in removing 85-90% of the tumour, which turned out to be 3% cancerous. Removing any more carried too great a risk of paralysis or worse.

It was the following day before his family could see him.

"He was lying in the bed with all these tubes, drains and machines attached to him and in a neck brace," says Suzanne. "Scary.

"Professor Scholtz spoke really good English which was a blessing. He just said Matthew needed time but he always said that it was curable."

A problem with fluid draining from the brain resulted in four more emergency surgeries, the issue eventually sorted by two shunts, which remain in place, controlled via magnets.

The aim is to play one game by the end of the season, whether it's for Banbridge seconds or the thirds, I don't care. I just want to get back playing the sport that I love.

While Matthew remembers nothing of Germany except the two dizzy spells and the air ambulance home, it's a period of time that will never leave his parents.

"Unfortunately," adds Suzanne.

"That was probably the hardest time, not able to see the rest of the family or talk things over with friends.

"Coming home was difficult as well. Everybody knew what had happened because Matthew's so well-known, so it was having to face people that was difficult for us.

"People would be stopping us in the street, smiling and asking 'well how is he?' We know they meant well and just wanted to show that they cared but you just thought 'aw no not another person asking'. I just wanted to get my groceries, go home and not see anyone."

Matthew and mum Suzanne in Germany shortly after his initial surgery.

The air ambulance, organised by a family friend in the Belfast Health & Social Care Trust, meant a desperate plan to drive home was avoided after Matthew was declared not fit enough to fly on a commercial plane.

Three weeks at the Royal Victoria Hospital followed for tests, with the family playing a waiting game before the gruelling cancer treatment could begin.

"You were basically a vegetable in there," says Suzanne.

"Oi, I can call myself a vegetable but don't you call me one," he laughs. "I didn't talk or eat for seven weeks. I had a machine that sucked the saliva out of my mouth because I couldn't swallow. The nurse would hand me the machine and I'd use it. It's crazy to think of it now."

Weighing just 55kgs (eight stone six) at his lightest, some 24 kgs off his normal weight, Matthew was transferred to Belfast City Hospital, where 12 weeks of a strong regime of chemotherapy could begin.

"The night he was wheeled into the City Hospital, one of the nursing assistants, Mandy, said to Ashlea 'that boy will dance out of here, wait 'til you see'. I don't know why she said that but I'll never forget Ashlea telling me about it," says Suzanne.

"At that stage you think 'aye right' but the staff at the City Hospital worked with him and worked with him and he started to walk and talk eventually."

It was during that period that Matthew's fitness, as a professional sportsman, shone through as he completed the chemotherapy without being sick once; unheard-of according to oncologist Bode Oladipo.

The radiotherapy, used to melt the remaining tumour 'like a snowball on a hot plate', lasted seven weeks, but at least during that time Matthew could sleep in his own bed and leave hospital for the first time in five months, travelling back for the treatment five days a week.

As if that all wasn't enough to deal with, it was during that time that Matthew had to learn those basic life skills all over again.

"It was like being born again in an adult's body," he explains.

"The head of neurology at the Royal said to my dad that he wasn't sure if I'd ever walk again or if I'd ever get my volition back - be able to feed myself and those sorts of things.

"I kind of just want to walk into his room with my hands in the air and say 'look at me now'."

Ringing the bell after the conclusion of his radiotherapy in the City Hospital

Suzanne explains that they've always been a mentally strong family. "That helped a lot," nods Matthew in agreement.

As he recalls his journey through those months in the City Hospital, punctuated by regular acknowledgement of the "incredible" staff, it's clear to see that his close relationship with his parents was invaluable.

"I was in a wheelchair, then in a rollator and then on a single crutch," he explains.

"Then before the last week of radiotherapy, mum and dad said, 'You're walking in and walking out, like everything's back to normal. You're not using the crutch'. I did it and that was the crutch gone.

"In that respect, that was another step back to normality.

"The story about how I started to talk again is that dad gave me a lecture one day. He told me that I knew I could talk and he knew I could talk so basically get to it and start talking.

"Then Ashlea came down later that day and I spoke to her, just a very faint yes or no. The next day I said something to the nurses and they went out and cried. That began the gradual process of building up my speech again, with speech and language therapy."

Now over a year on, Matthew is still subject to scans every three months to keep an eye on remaining tissue in his brain.

"The next step is being told that I'm in remission and then I've to be in remission for five years before I'm told I'm cancer-free," he says.

"Until that tissue in my brain goes away - it could be remaining tumour or just scar tissue - they can't officially tell me I'm in remission.

"Providing nothing goes wrong, I'm done with cancer treatment - hopefully forever."

And that means the dream begins again.

The Bell family's new dog Lola helped Matthew through his recovery, and is now the star of the show!

On top of his new job as a classroom assistant and hockey coach at his old school Banbridge Academy, and with that trademark Bell mentality, Matthew has already been back for running sessions at home club Banbridge's Havelock Park base. Helping every step of the way are not only his parents but also members of his cherished hockey family.

"I posted up a video the first time I ran unaided," he says. "Eugene Magee (fellow Banbridge player and Ireland international)'s wife Aoibhne is a physio. She messaged me to say she had noticed a couple of things and asked would I mind if she came down to help me so that I didn't pick up any bad habits going back to hockey.

"I'm hardly going to say no to that! The hockey community is a small community but they're amazing people."

There is still a long road ahead for 100-cap international - balance and vision are yet to return to their normal levels - but the goals have been set.

Unsurprisingly, they're boundary-pushing.

"The aim is to play one game by the end of the season, whether it's for Banbridge seconds or the thirds, I don't care. I just want to get back playing the sport that I love," he says.

"The first time I ran unaided, I came home and cried but the first time I play hockey will be even bigger. There will be plenty of tears that day - not even just from me.

"Then I want to go back and play one more year at Crefelder for being so good to my parents when they were in Germany. The club gave them a car to use and a flat to stay in and I want to have sort of a 'thank-you' season with them. Maybe next season but then maybe that's too soon. I don't know. Only time will tell.

"With Ireland, the European B Division is next August, which ideally I'd like to get back for.

"And the end goal is the 2024 Olympics. I was so close to going to Rio in 2016 and couldn't play in the Tokyo qualifier last year obviously so I really want to get there.

"But at the end of the day, that's a long way away so we'll not look too far into the future. Let's go up the stairs without holding on to the bannister first before thinking about an international hockey match!"

There's a way still to go, but Matthew Bell has already come through a momentous journey on his road from the hospital back to hockey.

It's why the story is not in the pause as he rises from his chair. It's in his familiar laugh, in every word spoken and in every step taken from the patio to the kitchen, not a single one taken for granted.

"Dad said the other day when I was running at Havelock, 'I didn't think I'd ever see you run again'. That's scary, for somebody who was so fit and playing hockey as a profession," he concludes. "But as long as my family and friends don't have to go through what I went through - which I know is a lot to ask for - then I'm happy to have gone through it."