Ulster Hockey pay tribute to ‘Godfather of Coaching’ after Annadale legend Ronnie Smyth passes away

Ulster Hockey have paid tribute to ‘The Godfather of Hockey Coaching’ Ronnie Smyth BEM, who has passed away.

The Belfast man both played and coached at Annadale and was central to helping form junior programmes at the club which have gone on to produce numerous international players, and he is widely credited with turning them into one of the leading clubs in Irish hockey.

Smyth would also coach the first Irish Boys international team and was awarded his Hockey Ireland Life Member pin in 2016, while his passion for sport would see him employed by the Sport Council Northern Ireland.

He was a man with a passion for encouraging young people to take up sport and get involved, as evidenced by his work at Annadale, and he had countless positive impacts on the community through his outreach.

As well as his roles within hockey, Smyth was also a teacher before he was employed by SCNI, while he started his sporting life with Linfield Youth and also coached basketball alongside his main passion.

In 2022, the Holylands man was recognised for his services to hockey and youth sport with a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours list.

"Ronnie was a genuine legend of local sport and it is no exaggeration to say the sport of hockey and Ulster Hockey would not be where it is now without Ronnie’s involvement,” read a statement from Ulster Hockey.

"The number of hockey players past and present, at all levels of the game who were inspired by Ronnie is almost impossible to quantify.

“Ronnie was great coach, a committed hockey man and a gentleman. Above all, he was also a husband, father and grandfather. The thoughts of everyone at Ulster Hockey are with the Smyth family and all of those close to Ronnie.”