Ulster Hockey to announce promoted and relegated clubs after season cut short

Amy Benson's Ards are second in the women's Premier League with 39 points from 15 games, behind Queen's on 42 points from 14 outings.

Ulster Hockey will announce tomorrow which teams will be promoted and relegated after the season was brought to a premature close.

Irish Hockey had advised that provincial leagues would be decided through a 'percentage equalisation' calculation and the amended Ulster league tables are due to be published tomorrow.

That will decide the layout of the divisions for the 20/21 campaign.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ulster Hockey has confirmed that no play-offs will take place to decide promotion and relegation, with the top two teams to replace the bottom two sides in the league above, with the exception being between junior and senior leagues.

If teams are tied on percentage equalisation, they will be separated first by head-to-head record, then goal difference.

Ballynahinch, without a point in the men's Premier League, are set to be relegated, behind Bangor on three points from 14 games and Queen's on seven points from 17 outings.

In the women's Premier League, Rainey are bottom on four points from 19 matches, with Mossley on eight points from 17 games.

The province was due to hold a Clubs Forum to discuss a potential restructure of the league pyramid, however that has been postponed with the Premier League to remain the same format for the 20/21 campaign.

The Competitions Committee will, however, review the second tier, Intermediate League, prior to the campaign.