I cheered on hero Caroline O’Hanlon at 2014 Commonwealth Games, now I savour being her Northern Ireland team-mate: Frances Keenan

Frances Keenan watched Caroline O’Hanlon compete at Glasgow 2014 as a star-struck 14-year-old on a school trip, and now she’s her team-mate at this Commonwealth Games.

Being selected for her first major tournament is a dream come true for the young Cullyhanna netballer and having her hero as captain in Birmingham makes it even more special.

Already a big star in both netball and Gaelic football, distinguished past pupil O’Hanlon occupied a special pedestal when Keenan attended Newry’s Sacred Heart Grammar.

“Caroline is such an inspirational role model, a world-class player who has given outstanding service in the green dress and done so much to put NI netball on the map,” says Keenan.

“She’s hugely experienced after nearly two decades in international netball, but is also still as hungry and dedicated as ever so a great example to the younger girls in the squad.

“I’m grateful for all the encouragement she has given me and now getting the opportunity to go to a Commonwealth Games with her is a complete privilege and pinch-myself moment.

“The wheel has come full circle since watching Caroline eight years ago in Glasgow, which was my first chance to see elite-level netball first hand and realise just how big this sport is.

“I was still at school when she was official flag-bearer for Team NI at Gold Coast 2018 so I feel fortunate to be in this position now, especially after the pandemic disrupted things for a period.”

Frances Keenan meets her hero Caroline O'Hanlon as a schoolgirl in Newry

Keenan’s big July began with her graduating in finance from Queen’s and now the 22-year-old Belfast Ladies wing attack is preparing to face some of the world’s top teams.

“Studying for my finals actually took my mind off squad selection, but making that cut was just the first step and everyone has kept pushing hard in the build-up to Birmingham,” she says.

After facing world champions New Zealand in Friday’s first fixture, the NI Warriors have further group games against Malawi, England, Uganda and Trinidad & Tobago.

Keenan is among five major tournament newcomers in Elaine Rice’s squad of 12, but her three fellow mid-courters and vice-captain Fi Toner are set for their third Games.

The only other player with previous Commonwealths experience is Michelle Magee, who was still a schoolgirl when thrown in at the deep end on the Gold Coast last time round.

Powerful defender Magee is still the youngest player in NI’s starting seven, but an established star who started the last 13 British SuperLeague games this season for Leeds Rhinos.

The multi-talented Magee finds herself double-booked this Sunday as Northern Ireland’s Malawi match clashes with the ladies’ Gaelic All-Ireland Junior Final.

Northern Ireland’s Michelle Magee in action against Malawi

Last August, Magee returned from international netball duty in Glasgow the evening before to score 1-5 from play, including the winning goal, in the Semi-Final for Antrim against Carlow.

However, the Saffrons lost to Wicklow in the Croke Park showpiece and will be without the imposing Magee when they face Fermanagh in the corresponding game this weekend.

SuperLeague netball commitments with Leeds Rhinos have limited Magee’s Antrim appearances and manager Emma Kelly has used her sparingly even when available.

“The clash is unfortunate obviously, but both myself and Antrim have been aware of this situation since the start of the year and I’ve had a fairly peripheral role,” explains Magee.

“It’s special playing with your county in Croke Park but the Commonwealth Games is a huge highlight for any netballer and us qualifying for Birmingham has been a big goal.

“We had great tussles with Malawi at the last Commonwealths and the 2019 World Cup so my full focus will be on the netball, but I’ll be looking for the Antrim result straight after.

“Being beaten by Wicklow last September was disappointing but that experience should stand to the girls and I think the team has progressed since so I’m backing them to win.”