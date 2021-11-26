I could write a book… but who’d buy it? Mark Allen on ‘toughest year’ of his life

Antrim snooker star Mark Allen believes he could write a book about his tumultuous 2021, which he was described as one of the toughest years of his life.

The 35-year-old declared himself bankrupt in May of this year and has been involved in a dispute with former partner Reanne Evans over maintenance payments for their daughter.

On the table, he won last month’s Northern Ireland Open when he defeated John Higgins 9-8 in Belfast but then revealed he wasn’t even confident he would get any of the £70,000 prize money.

That preceded an early defeat at the hands of Luca Brecel at the English Open and his decision not to defend his Champion of Champions title due to “personal reasons” earlier this month.

Allen returned to action at the UK Championship yesterday when he defeated Ireland’s Michael Judge 6-2 in the first round, however he revealed after the win that he was on the verge of not playing in the event.

"If it was my own decision alone and not that of the legal people, I think I’d have pulled out, if I’m honest,” admitted World No.11 Allen, who questioned if he’d keep playing after declaring himself bankrupt.

"They’re a lot more confident going forward than I am, but you have to trust their decision, they know the legal profession a lot better than I do. All three solicitors I have involved said I should play, and hopefully things will sort themselves out very soon.

"It’s not an ideal situation I’m in and I can’t wait until it’s all over and I can tell you what’s actually going on, because you could literally write a book about the last year. Not many people might buy it, to be fair.

"It’s been one of the toughest years of my life, to be honest.”