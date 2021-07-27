‘I hope it was a good enough present’: Daniel Wiffen marks mum’s birthday with new Irish record at Olympic Games

Daniel Wiffen broke his own Irish record although didn't make it to the Olympic Men's 800m Freestyle final. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen produced a superb performance on his Olympic debut in Tokyo on Tuesday, carving more than a second off his Irish record in the 800m freestyle.

He won his heat in 7:51.65, which was good enough to place him 14th overall but unfortunately not enough to make the final.

“I'm ecstatic," he said. "I got a personal best on the big stage. I re-broke my old Irish senior record which is incredible. I felt it was like a one-on-one race at the end and I thought, 'I have got to win this. I have got to show the nation what I am capable of.'"

"I have huge support coming from home, my parents, family and extended family. It is my mum’s birthday today so I hope this was a good enough birthday present."

Wiffen competes again on Friday in the 1500m freestyle. When asked if he has more to bring for his next competition, he said: "I have enough left in the tank for my next competition, the 1500m. There were some parts of that race that I was not too happy with. I want to make sure I can improve on that for the 1500m."

Earlier in the evening Ireland's first ever men's Olympic relay finished 15th in the 4x200m freestyle relay with lead swimmer Jack McMillan setting a new Irish senior record for 200m of 1:46.66. The team clocked 7:14.58.

"It's my dream since I was a little kid to be here, it's once in a lifetime," he said.