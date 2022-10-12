‘I spent money as fast as it came in’: Snooker’s Mark Allen on declaring himself bankrupt

Snooker player Mark Allen has said he spent money “as fast as it was coming in” after he declared bankruptcy last year.

The world number 10 – who is from Antrim – told the BBC he now wants to put his financial difficulties behind him and focus on his sporting career.

It’s after he admitted he had “made some wrong moves” in his life and “overspent in every aspect”.

"Bankruptcy was the only choice. It's easy to read that I made £3.5m on the table, but I spent it as fast it was coming in”

"It was sad saying that given what I've made in the game and how well I've done. It's embarrassing, but the priority now is to get my life in order," he said.

Allen also went through what he described as a “costly divorce.” He was previously married to fellow snooker player Reanne Evans, whom he shares a child.

"I didn't put any aside for a rainy day and if I was having a bad season I was still spending as if I was having a good season” said Allen, who won Northern Ireland Open title last year a win he describes as “out of the blue.”

"You don't put enough away for tax and everything just snowballs. All the legal stuff with the divorce, if you have to pay for lawyers and barristers, it all mounts up” he said.

"If I could go back I would be more sensible with money. If there was a car available at £50,000 I bought one at £80,000. If there was a house available at £1,500 per month, I'd spend one at £2,500.”

Allen said he is currently living in rented accommodation and said he finds it “embarrassing to say” given his standing in the snooker world.

"I'm on guaranteed earnings going forward now and that takes away the risk of having a good season or bad."

It’s after he recently reached the British Open final in Milton Keynes, beating Judd Trump and Mark Selby before going on to be defeated by Welshman Ryan Day 10-7 in the final at the Marshall Arena.

Allen also made headlines for his weight loss, which saw him shed almost five stone in four months.

"I had conversations with my partner Aideen and just said that I wasn't feeling good in myself," said Allen. "I felt heavy, not healthy when I was playing snooker.

"One of my friends said he worried about me getting too big, too unhealthy, and said if you keep going the way you are going, then you're not going to be able to walk your daughter down the aisle.

"It was harsh but exactly what I needed to hear. Literally two days later I started eating better and instantly changing everything.

"The first six to eight weeks were really hard as it involved a total change when it came to eating.

"There were times last year when given my size I was uncomfortable on some of my shots, I couldn't reach certain shots and, because I play at a fast pace, I could feel it on my breathing. It should help my game."

The sportsman is set to defend to Northern Ireland Open title he won last year at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Sunday.

He said now his finance difficulties are behind him the “pressure should be gone.”

“I should have nothing to prove to the people of Northern Ireland that I can play. I just want to go there and enjoy the experience of being defending champion, hopefully that will take the pressure off and I can do well."