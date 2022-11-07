I wouldn’t be here without my coach, says gymnast Rhys McClenaghan after becoming Ireland’s first world champion

Gymnastics hero already eyeing gold in Paris after making history

Gymnastics hero Rhys McClenaghan paid tribute to his coach after he became Ireland’s first world champion.

Rhys’s achievement was hailed as an amazing feat that would inspire “a new generation of gymnasts”.

It was an incredible moment of redemption for the 23-year-old, who missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he suffered a slip in the pommel horse final.

Rhys completed a mesmerising comeback on Saturday when he won gold in the pommel horse at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Writing on Twitter the morning after his victory, he paid tribute to Luke Carson as his “coach and friend” and thanked him for helping him to “achieve greatness”.

Congratulations poured in as news of his incredible win spread.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill was among those who were full of praise for the 23-year-old.

“Congratulations on making history and becoming Ireland’s first ever gymnastics world champion,” she said.

Ms O’Neill called the win an “amazing achievement that will inspire a new generation of gymnasts”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie paid tribute to McClenaghan in a post that also referenced the Irish rugby team’s win against South Africa.

Rhys on the pommel horse

“What a great day for Irish sport yesterday following on from the success of Rory Mcllroy and others. Well done [Rhys and Irish Rugby] — just brilliant,” he wrote.

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey congratulated the newly crowned champion.

“What an accolade that Rhys is the most decorated Irish gymnast of all time — and still only 23 years of age,” he said.

McClenaghan’s hometown football team, Ards FC said: “Congratulations to club ambassador Rhys McClenaghan on his world title.”

Other messages of congratulations included: “Rhys McClenaghan wins gold in the pommel horse at the gymnastics World Championships.

“He won bronze in 2019 and, of course, he’s the first ever Irish gymnast to be world champion.”

The tweet lauded the gymnast’s “brilliant score of 15.300”, which “saw him well clear of the rest”.

Rhys McClenaghan with coach Luke Carson

In his tweet to his coach, Rhys said: “To my coach and friend Luke, we did it. If it was anybody else I wouldn’t be here. We had to be the outliers to achieve greatness. People dismissed our ambition and even stood in our way, but we rose above it every time until we were on top. World champions forever.”

His coach tweeted: “This is a tribute to a lifetime of hard work, diligence and tireless dedication. This is a dream come true. World champion.”

Already the most successful Irish gymnast ever, Rhys won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland and won Ireland’s first medal at the gymnastics world championships, brining back bronze from Stuttgart in 2019.

He is now eyeing up gold at Paris in 2024.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of for many years. I’ve dedicated my life to this sport, and to be world champion makes it all worthwhile,” he said.

“It just proves to myself and many others I’m still capable of going there and winning gold, which is a very exciting thought. I know I can perform under this immense pressure, and I can do the same in Paris.”