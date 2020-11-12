I wouldn't let my sister down by missing big game, says Kyle Lafferty

NI star joined team-mates in tribute to his 'biggest fan' who died last week

Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty has paid an emotional tribute to his "best friend" and sister Sonia.

The 41-year-old died last Thursday morning in a Belfast hospital, having been in poor health for some time.

An emotional Kyle told the Impartial Reporter of his sadness, describing Sonia as "a sister but a best friend."

Lafferty was on the bench for Thursday night's Euro play-off against Slovakia.

Speaking to the Impartial Reporter ahead of the match, the 33-year-old striker said that pulling out of the squad was never an option.

"It will be the biggest game for Northern Ireland in recent years, and many people might think or ask questions should I be here so soon after the loss of my best friend, but if I missed this game, then I would be letting Sonia down," Kyle said.

"She would have wanted me to be out there playing for my country and, hopefully, making history again, so the decision to join up with the squad was an easy one to make.

"I've got close friends with very big personalities in the team and it's the right place to be."

Kyle said Sonia always had his back as he made his way as a professional footballer, often stepping in to defend him from criticism.

"I'll remember Sonia for being this outspoken lady who said whatever she felt, didn't matter who you were," he added.

"The amount of times I had to ring her or text her and tell her, 'Sonia, please, we've spoken about this so many times - can you stay off social media and stop fighting with people [fans]' and her response every single time was, 'Kyle, you're my wee bro, nobody will say one bad word about you'.

"She was football-daft, and my biggest fan. I'm so happy she got to see me play for not only my dream club - Rangers - but also to wear the shirt of my country with pride every single time.

"So everything I've done in football that's been the proudest moment for me, she's seen that, and lived the dream with me."

Kyle, who was released by Sunderland earlier this year to join Italian Serie B club Reggina 1914, said his family - including parents Robert and Josephine and sister Paula - were hugely comforted by the amount of people who stood out in their home village of Kesh in Co Fermanagh last Saturday to pay their respects at Sonia's funeral.

Due to Covid restrictions the service at Ardess Parish Church was restricted to family only.

"My father, mother, Paula and I knew she was a likeable person and had friends everywhere, and that drive from Paula's house to the church opened all of our eyes and made us very emotional, but proud, that so many people came out and gave her the send-off she deserved," Kyle added.

"I must thank everyone who turned out. It was great to see so many faces in the streets of Kesh that I hadn't seen for years, and I'm so glad they are all keeping safe and well at this difficult time for everyone right now."

Lafferty currently plays club football for Reggina.

In a statement last Friday, its president Luca Gallo extended his sympathies to the footballer "in this moment of pain for the untimely death of his dear sister Sonia".