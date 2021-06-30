A familiar feeling at the SSE Arena as Giants confirm returns of Beskorowany, Murphy and Raine

There was a distinct feeling of 'getting the gang back together' as the Belfast Giants announced their first three signings of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday night.

It's been a long wait for fans - almost a year, to be exact - to find out who they could pencil in for the new campaign after a season without hockey at the SSE Arena and, in that vein, the Giants started with a considerable bang when it came to announcing the early fruits of their labour, which were sown as far back as last March.

And to find the first three members of that 'gang', you have to go back to that double-winning 2018-19 season which still lives so fondly in the memory of the supporters, and they will be delighted to see that not only have three of that roster have agreed to returns to Belfast, but three of the key contributors from that campaign.

Tyler Beskorowany. The netminder who single-handedly won them multiple games in that season with some jaw-dropping saves.

Darcy Murphy. The sharpshooting left-winger who contributed 50 goals in just 79 games.

Kevin Raine. A dominating defenceman at his own end of the ice, who has the bruises to show for the incredible number of shots he blocks.

A trio that formed the spine of the team that romped to the Challenge Cup title and edged out the Cardiff Devils for the Elite League crown too, and will likely be heavily relied upon in a similar fashion in the new season as well. But, most importantly, they're also three smart signings as well as quality.

Raine was always likely to return, but getting his name down on paper so quickly is shrewd business. The blue-liner has found something of a home in Belfast since joining in 2017 and has consistently been one of the elite defencemen in the Elite League. He was - rightly - the Giants' MVP in 2020 and has proven to be a massively reliable option at the back end, blocking a whopping 144 shots as he laid his body on the line, and locking him down for another year would have been high on head of hockey operations Steve Thornton's wish list for the off-season. By doing so, he has secured an excellent option on the right side of defence.

But getting Beskorowany and Murphy back are major coups for the brains trust of the Giants and, despite it still being early in the summer, could be the most important (re-)signings of the off-season across the league.

Belfast Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany

Beskorowany needs little introduction. His base line stats of a .921 save percentage and a 2.25 goals against average in that 18-19 season are good enough alone even before you add in the list of awards he scooped up - EIHL Player and Netminder of the Year, Giants MVP, EIHL First-Team Netminder and Continental Cup Best Goaltender. He spent a year in Slovakia with Banska Bystrica in 2019-20, racking up the most wins in the Extraliga and an even better .930 save percentage and 2.04 goals against average before taking last season off due to Covid-19.

There's no questioning that he will be among the best netminders in the EIHL next season. And, when you factor in that the Giants will likely provide someone to spell him a few starts throughout the season this time around - Beskorowany started all but six of Belfast's games in his last season with the team - there is scope for him to be even better.

Belfast Giants' Darcy Murphy with the Elite League trophy (William Cherry/Presseye)

Similarly, Murphy needs no fanfare either. A proven goalscorer having hit a half-century of goals in one season - the most in the club's history - it will take world-class left wing acquisition for the 28-year-old to be bumped off the top line for next season. Few players in teal have shown the scoring instinct that the Ontario native possesses, as highlighted by 84 goals in just two seasons with the team.

Any concerns over a frustrating and short-lived spell with Swiss second division side Thurgau in the first half of last season - which saw him score just four goals and six points in 17 games - were dispelled by a return to form after switching to Polish side Cracovia Krakow, firing nine goals and 17 points in 12 league games.

It's not surprising to see the Giants go down this route of reuniting that double-winning team. After all, the majority of the roster are still playing at an equivalent, or better, level and have a proven track record at winning the Elite League, and their returns will no doubt foster a feeling of familiarity after a year away from the SSE Arena.

In a year where expectations will be higher than normal - a year off due to a pandemic will do that to fans - the key is for the Giants to get it right this off-season. They took a few risks on players in the summer of 2019 and got some wrong, so to see them go with what they know works in the Elite League this time around should come as no surprise.

It seems like they're not done there, either. Reports suggest that defenceman Curtis Leonard is also close to agreeing a return to Belfast, while the likelihood is that the Giants will also bring back the majority of their British contingent from the 2019-20 season too.

There will be new acquisitions, of course, but to bring back a good core of that team will provide an excellent starting base for head coach Adam Keefe to work from, and having that title-winning nous at his disposal will not go amiss as they go about looking to reclaim the championship they brought back to the SSE Arena two years ago.

It will be a long summer, and there are still just under three months until the opening weekend of the Elite League season, but the Giants have fired out a statement to the rest of the league with these arrivals.

Three down. Many more to go.

The Belfast Telegraph will have interviews with all three new signings over the next few days.